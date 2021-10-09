Biplob returning home from Oman, Rubel now only additional member

Fast bowler Rubel Hossain, who has travelled to Oman as a stand-by, will stay back with the Bangladesh cricket team during the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup as the only additional member of the squad. Right-arm leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob was the other stand-by player travelling with the team but he is set to be sent back home.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the news through a press release on Saturday.

Rubel won't be able to take part in any World Cup match but will train with the team. If someone gets injured, he may get a call-up, according to BCB's senior media manager Rabeed Imam.

Habibul Bashar, one of the members of the BCB's selection panel, stated that Rubel has been included keeping in mind the injury concerns of the fast bowlers.

"Biplob is going back home. Rubel has been included as an additional member due to the injury concerns of the pacers. We are keeping Rubel with the team so that we can get his service when needed," said Bashar.