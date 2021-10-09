Biplob returning home from Oman, Rubel now only additional member

Sports

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 11:43 pm

Related News

Biplob returning home from Oman, Rubel now only additional member

Rubel won't be able to take part in any World Cup match but will train with the team. If someone gets injured, he may get a call-up, according to BCB's senior media manager Rabeed Imam. 

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 11:43 pm
Biplob returning home from Oman, Rubel now only additional member

Fast bowler Rubel Hossain, who has travelled to Oman as a stand-by, will stay back with the Bangladesh cricket team during the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup as the only additional member of the squad.  Right-arm leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob was the other stand-by player travelling with the team but he is set to be sent back home.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the news through a press release on Saturday.

Rubel won't be able to take part in any World Cup match but will train with the team. If someone gets injured, he may get a call-up, according to BCB's senior media manager Rabeed Imam. 

Habibul Bashar, one of the members of the BCB's selection panel, stated that Rubel has been included keeping in mind the injury concerns of the fast bowlers. 

"Biplob is going back home. Rubel has been included as an additional member due to the injury concerns of the pacers. We are keeping Rubel with the team so that we can get his service when needed," said Bashar.

Cricket

Rubel Hossain / Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

11h | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users