Bijoy added to Bangladesh's Test squad in place of injured Yasir

Top order batter Anamul Haque Bijoy has been added to the Bangladesh Test side and will replace Yasir Ali who has been ruled out of the Test series against the West Indies due to a back injury.

The 29-year old Anamul, who last played a Test for Bangladesh in 2014, will leave for Antigua on 17 June.

The first Test starts tomorrow at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Anamul will be available for the second Test which begins in St Lucia on 24 June.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mustafizur Rahman, Anamul Haque Bijoy