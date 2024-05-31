Big-hitting trio flex batting muscles as West Indies down Australia in warm-up fixture
Quickfire half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell and an entertaining 47* off 18 from Sherfane Rutherford helped the West Indies (257-4 in 20 overs) down Australia in their T20 World Cup warm-up fixture at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday.
