Big-hitting trio flex batting muscles as West Indies down Australia in warm-up fixture

Sports

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 09:31 am

Quickfire half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell and an entertaining 47* off 18 from Sherfane Rutherford helped the West Indies (257-4 in 20 overs) down Australia in their T20 World Cup warm-up fixture at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Quickfire half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell and an entertaining 47* off 18 from Sherfane Rutherford helped the West Indies (257-4 in 20 overs) down Australia in their T20 World Cup warm-up fixture at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday. 

More to follow..

