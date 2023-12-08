Big-hitting Phillips helps New Zealand take 8-run lead against Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
08 December, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 01:56 pm

Related News

Big-hitting Phillips helps New Zealand take 8-run lead against Bangladesh

New Zealand resumed their reply on day three after more than 100 runs were lost due to inclement weather. Phillips launched a counterattack and smashed boundaries at will.

TBS Report
08 December, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 01:56 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Glenn Phillips' smashing knock on day three of the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand helped the visitors take a vital first-innings lead at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur.

New Zealand resumed their reply on day three after more than 100 runs were lost due to inclement weather. Phillips launched a counterattack and smashed boundaries at will. 

But his partner Daryl Mitchell (18) tried to take the same route but Mehidy Hasan Miraz took a spectacular running catch to get rid of him. Nayeem Hasan broke the important 49-run stand. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

One brought two for the Tigers as Nayeem sent Mitchell Santner back cheaply soon. Najmul Hossain Shanto took a good catch at slip. 

Phillips played his natural game despite losing his partners and brought up his half-century in just 38 deliveries. 

Bangladesh captain Shanto made his second effective bowling change as he brought back Shoriful Islam to send Kyle Jamieson back in the hut but not before the tall New Zealand all-rounder added a quick-fire 55 with Phillips.

Phillips then combined with his captain Southee and took the total past Bangladesh's 172 at a much-faster rate.

Phillips was the last batter to be dismissed on 87 off 72 as New Zealand were all-out for 180, taking a lead of eight runs.

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

7h | Panorama
Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

17h | TBS World
Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history

Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history

18h | TBS SPORTS
Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

20h | TBS Round Table
Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

22h | TBS Economy