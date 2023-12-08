Big-hitting Phillips helps New Zealand take 8-run lead against Bangladesh

Glenn Phillips' smashing knock on day three of the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand helped the visitors take a vital first-innings lead at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur.

New Zealand resumed their reply on day three after more than 100 runs were lost due to inclement weather. Phillips launched a counterattack and smashed boundaries at will.

But his partner Daryl Mitchell (18) tried to take the same route but Mehidy Hasan Miraz took a spectacular running catch to get rid of him. Nayeem Hasan broke the important 49-run stand.

One brought two for the Tigers as Nayeem sent Mitchell Santner back cheaply soon. Najmul Hossain Shanto took a good catch at slip.

Phillips played his natural game despite losing his partners and brought up his half-century in just 38 deliveries.

Bangladesh captain Shanto made his second effective bowling change as he brought back Shoriful Islam to send Kyle Jamieson back in the hut but not before the tall New Zealand all-rounder added a quick-fire 55 with Phillips.

Phillips then combined with his captain Southee and took the total past Bangladesh's 172 at a much-faster rate.

Phillips was the last batter to be dismissed on 87 off 72 as New Zealand were all-out for 180, taking a lead of eight runs.