Big-hitting Klaasen, Jansen power South Africa to 399-7 against England

A maiden World Cup hundred from Heinrich Klaasen and a superb supporting act from Marco Jansen helped South Africa post a massive 399-7 against England after 50 overs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Reeza Hendricks, who was brought in for an ill Temba Bavuma, smashed a fantastic half-century as well.

One of the most fearsome ball-strikers in the world at present, Klaasen was particularly severe on the pace duo of Mark Wood and Reece Topley. Klaasen reached his fifty off 40 balls and then cut loose. His next fifty runs came off just 21 deliveries as he notched up a 61-ball hundred.

Jansen overcame a slow start to rack up a 35-ball fifty.

Earlier, South Africa received an early hiccup as England's Reece Topley struck early, removing opener Quinton de Kock. De Kock started the match with a four in the first delivery, but came crumbling down in the next ball.

Receiving a full delivery, he outside edged Topley to the wicketkeeper but the umpire didn't feel there was any bat involved.

England captain Jos Buttler went for the review and the ultra-edge showed a spike, which saw the umpire's decision get overturned.

In what could have been the beginning of a collapse for the Proteas, they fought back after with Reeze Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen building a strong partnership.

The duo bagged half-centuries, but Adil Rashid came to England's rescue. The spinner first removed Van der Dussen for 60, then Hendricks for 85.

South Africa once again began their rebuilding process, with Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen batting. The partnership took a steady route, until Topley came to England's rescue once again. First, he removed Markram for 42, then he took the wicket of his replacement, sending David Miller back to the pavilion for 5.

Klaasen (109 off 67) and Jansen (75* off 42) then added 151 off just 77 balls as England's death bowlers crumbled under pressure.

Topley picked up three wickets but was very expensive. Adil Rashid and Gus Atkinson shared four between them.