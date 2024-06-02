Big-hitting Canada rack up 194-5 against USA in T20 World Cup opener
Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton notched up half-centuries and Shreyas Movva made a quick-fire 32* as Canada posted 194-5 after 20 overs against co-hosts USA in Dallas in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton notched up half-centuries and Shreyas Movva made a quick-fire 32* as Canada posted 194-5 after 20 overs against co-hosts USA in Dallas in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2024.
More to follow..