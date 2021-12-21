Big blow for South Africa as injured Anrich Nortje ruled out of India Tests

Sports

21 December, 2021, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 11:20 pm

Big blow for South Africa as injured Anrich Nortje ruled out of India Tests

South Africa have received a major blow ahead of their three-Test series against India with fast bowler Anrich Nortje getting ruled out due to an injury.

Big blow for South Africa as injured Anrich Nortje ruled out of India Tests

South Africa have received a major blow ahead of their three-Test series against India with fast bowler Anrich Nortje getting ruled out due to an injury. While Cricket South Africa labelled it as a 'persistent injury', all signs point towards Nortje nursing a troubled hip, which has bothered him throughout the year and more.

"Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match #BetwayTestSeries due to a persistent injury. No replacement will be brought in," CSA wrote on Twitter.

Nortje's absence promises to deplete the South Africa pace attack which would have comprised him, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. However, this does open the doors for Duanne Olivier, who returned to the squad after a long gap, and uncapped left-arm quick Marco Jensen.

Nortje recently played in the IPL for Delhi Capitals, and was one of the four players retained by the franchise ahead of the mega-auctions, which clearly states his worth.

With India's batters having a history of struggling against quality pace in South Africa, Nortje's absence would prove to be a major obstacle for the Proteas. Nortje had been in prime form in Tests in 2021 as South Africa's leading wicket-taker, picking up 25 wickets from 5 matches at an average of 20.76, strike-rate of 37.6 and an economy rate of 3.30. This includes 2 five-wicket-hauls and a best of 6/56.

The 28-year-old quick has the ability to bowl at over 150 clicks constantly, and with him out of the way, India would surely give themselves a pretty solid chance of registering their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

