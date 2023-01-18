BFF's press conference regarding Argentina's Bangladesh visit postponed due to 'unavoidable reasons'

There was much hype surrounding today's press conference of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) regarding the world champion Argentina's likely visit to Bangladesh in June. The press conference was scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm BST at the BFF Bhaban today.

But the press conference has been postponed by BFF due to 'unavoidable reasons' at the last minute.

BFF announced the cancellation through a press release on Wednesday morning.

"We sincerely regret to inform that the pre-scheduled press briefing of BFF at 2:30 PM on Wednesday cannot be held due to unavoidable reasons," the press release read.

There were no further comments on Argentina's likely arrival in the press conference.

Earlier, the BFF, through another press release, said that the world champions are likely to visit Bangladesh and invited all the media personnel to a press briefing in the conference room of the 3rd floor of BFF Bhaban.

"A press briefing will be held tomorrow, Wednesday 18-01-2023 at 2:30 PM in the conference room of the 3rd floor of BFF Bhaban to inform about the arrival of the current FIFA World Cup winning Argentina national football team to Bangladesh in the upcoming June 2023 FIFA window," the earlier press release on Tuesday evening read.

On the same day, BFF President Kazi Salahuddin told the media that Argentina were all but certain to visit Bangladesh in June. There were some 'terms and conditions' still to be agreed upon, he said.

He also mentioned that the match would be held at Bangabandhu Stadium in the capital.

The National Sports Council has already agreed to carry out necessary renovation work there, he added.