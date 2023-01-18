BFF's press conference regarding Argentina's Bangladesh visit postponed due to 'unavoidable reasons'

Sports

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 12:52 pm

Related News

BFF's press conference regarding Argentina's Bangladesh visit postponed due to 'unavoidable reasons'

"We sincerely regret to inform that the pre-scheduled press briefing of BFF at 2:30 PM on Wednesday cannot be held due to unavoidable reasons," the press release read. 

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 12:52 pm
BFF&#039;s press conference regarding Argentina&#039;s Bangladesh visit postponed due to &#039;unavoidable reasons&#039;

There was much hype surrounding today's press conference of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) regarding the world champion Argentina's likely visit to Bangladesh in June. The press conference was scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm BST at the BFF Bhaban today. 

But the press conference has been postponed by BFF due to 'unavoidable reasons' at the last minute.

BFF announced the cancellation through a press release on Wednesday morning.

"We sincerely regret to inform that the pre-scheduled press briefing of BFF at 2:30 PM on Wednesday cannot be held due to unavoidable reasons," the press release read. 

There were no further comments on Argentina's likely arrival in the press conference. 

Earlier, the BFF, through another press release, said that the world champions are likely to visit Bangladesh and invited all the media personnel to a press briefing in the conference room of the 3rd floor of BFF Bhaban.

"A press briefing will be held tomorrow, Wednesday 18-01-2023 at 2:30 PM in the conference room of the 3rd floor of BFF Bhaban to inform about the arrival of the current FIFA World Cup winning Argentina national football team to Bangladesh in the upcoming June 2023 FIFA window," the earlier press release on Tuesday evening read. 

On the same day, BFF President Kazi Salahuddin told the media that Argentina were all but certain to visit Bangladesh in June. There were some 'terms and conditions' still to be agreed upon, he said.  

He also mentioned that the match would be held at Bangabandhu Stadium in the capital.

The National Sports Council has already agreed to carry out necessary renovation work there, he added.

Football

Bangladesh Football Federation / Kazi Salahuddin / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

3h | Panorama
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Will foreign universities succeed in India?

2h | Panorama
In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

2h | TBS Career
U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

15h | TBS SPORTS
'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

17h | TBS Entertainment
Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC