BFF Vice president announces Tk50 lakh reward for Tigresses

Vice President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Ataur Rahman Manik has announced a Tk50 lakh reward for the Bangladesh Women's football team who won the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship on Monday (19 September).

Ataur, also chairman of Toma Group, was present at the airport to receive the victorious footballers.

He told the media that he has allocated Tk50 lakh as reward for the SAFF champions.

He said that this would garner motivation for them and further inspire them to carry on their good performances.

"I hope this will inspire them further. We have seen most of the girls come from very underprivileged backgrounds and the way they performed that night on the pitch, and to do that consistently across multiple tournaments is a great feat. They have done us proud," added the BFF vice president.

Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday (21 September) announced a cash reward of Tk50 lakh for the Bangladesh Women's football team. BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon lauded the success of the women footballers.

"The women's football team has made the whole nation proud with its exceptional performance and historic achievement. As a mark of our appreciation and support for their effort, I am declaring Tk50 lakh for the entire team on behalf of the BCB," Papon was quoted in the BCB statement.