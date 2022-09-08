BFF punishes two clubs heavily for match-fixing and online betting

Sports

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 08:24 pm

Related News

BFF punishes two clubs heavily for match-fixing and online betting

Allegations of live betting, spot fixing, match manipulation and online betting have been proved against the two clubs.

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 08:24 pm
BFF punishes two clubs heavily for match-fixing and online betting

A year and a half after the FIFA imposed a worldwide ban on Arambagh Krira Sangha for their involvement in match-fixing, two more clubs - the recently-relegated Uttar Baridhara Club and Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha of the Championship League - have been heavily punished for a similar kind of offence.

Allegations of live betting, spot fixing, match manipulation and online betting have been proved against the two clubs. The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) have decided to demote Uttar Baridhara Club to the second tier for two years. They have also been fined BDT 10 lakh. Five players of the team - Saiful Islam, Arif Khan Joy, Saiddoston Fozilov, Rashed Hossain and Said Mohamed - have been banned for two years.

Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha have been demoted to the third tier and fined BDT 10 lakh too. Six players of the club have been banned for two years. Five-year bans  have been imposed on three officials of the team as well.

Eskaton Mirza, Saif Sporting's youth team manager, has been banned for life.

 

Football

Bangladesh Football Federation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

12h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

10h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prolonged war: scope of Russia-Ukraine conflict widens

Prolonged war: scope of Russia-Ukraine conflict widens

51m | Videos
Liz Truss: Britain's most fashionable Prime Minister!

Liz Truss: Britain's most fashionable Prime Minister!

1h | Videos
Ctg zoo abuzz with visitors to see white cubs born to Royal Bengal tiger couple

Ctg zoo abuzz with visitors to see white cubs born to Royal Bengal tiger couple

1h | Videos
UN fears release of radioactive material from Zaporizhzhia

UN fears release of radioactive material from Zaporizhzhia

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'