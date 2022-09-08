BFF punishes two clubs heavily for match-fixing and online betting

A year and a half after the FIFA imposed a worldwide ban on Arambagh Krira Sangha for their involvement in match-fixing, two more clubs - the recently-relegated Uttar Baridhara Club and Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha of the Championship League - have been heavily punished for a similar kind of offence.

Allegations of live betting, spot fixing, match manipulation and online betting have been proved against the two clubs. The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) have decided to demote Uttar Baridhara Club to the second tier for two years. They have also been fined BDT 10 lakh. Five players of the team - Saiful Islam, Arif Khan Joy, Saiddoston Fozilov, Rashed Hossain and Said Mohamed - have been banned for two years.

Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha have been demoted to the third tier and fined BDT 10 lakh too. Six players of the club have been banned for two years. Five-year bans have been imposed on three officials of the team as well.

Eskaton Mirza, Saif Sporting's youth team manager, has been banned for life.