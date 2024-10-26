BFF elections today, AGM underway

Today marks a significant event in the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) as elections are being held for the first time in 16 years without Kazi Salahuddin, who has served as president for four consecutive terms.

Voting is set to take place from 2 PM to 6 PM at the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital, with a total of 133 councillors casting their votes. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) began earlier at 11 AM and will continue until 1 PM. Since the morning, the voting centre has been buzzing with activity, as candidates, voters, and former footballers gather, creating a lively atmosphere.

The BFF executive committee consists of 21 positions, with 46 candidates competing for these roles. Imrul Hasan has been elected unopposed as the senior vice-president. For the president's position, there are two candidates, while six candidates are contesting for the four vice-president positions. Additionally, 37 candidates are vying for 15 executive member positions.

For many years, there has been a strong desire for a change in the presidency of the BFF. Many involved in football have advocated for this change, and following recent political shifts, it is now imminent. Kazi Salahuddin, who announced last September that he would not be running for re-election, has been a pivotal figure in the BFF.

Kazi Salahuddin was first elected president of BFF in 2008, defeating Major General Amin Ahmed to win the chair of the country's football governing body. In the next term, Salahuddin was re-elected unopposed in 2012. The BFF elections were held again in 2016, where Salahuddin defeated Kamrul Ashraf to become president for a third consecutive term. In the most recent election, the legendary footballer defeated former national team players Shafiqul Islam Manik and Badal Roy to retain his position as BFF president.

Today's election, therefore, marks a potential turning point for the federation, as new leadership is set to take the helm following the departure of Salahuddin, bringing an end to his long tenure.