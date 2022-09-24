BFF compensates for missing money of women footballers

Sports

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 05:52 pm

Related News

BFF compensates for missing money of women footballers

Shamsunnahar Sr, who lost 400 dollars, received BDT 1 lakh while Krishna got BDT 1.5 lakh having lost 500 dollars and BDT 50 thousand. Out of the 900 dollars lost from Krishna's bag, 400 dollars belonged to Sanjida which she kept for buying an iPhone. Therefore, the BFF has bought her an iPhone.

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 05:52 pm
BFF compensates for missing money of women footballers

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has compensated for the money the SAFF champion footballers lost at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday following their return to the country. After the press conference held at the BFF house that night, Shamsunnahar Sr, Krishna Rani Sarkar and Sanjida Akhter found their bags unlocked and money missing. 

Mahfuza Akhter Kiran, head of BFF women's wing, stated the following day that the federation had taken swift action and if the money wasn't found, she would take initiative on behalf of the BFF.

While speaking to the media on Saturday, Kiran handed over the money to the footballers on behalf of federation president Kazi Salahuddin. They received more money from the BFF than what they lost at the airport.

Shamsunnahar Sr, who lost 400 dollars, received BDT 1 lakh while Krishna got BDT 1.5 lakh having lost 500 dollars and BDT 50 thousand. Out of the 900 dollars lost from Krishna's bag, 400 dollars belonged to Sanjida which she kept for buying an iPhone. Therefore, the BFF has bought her an iPhone.

"I said in the press conference earlier that the BFF would compensate for the money if there is something in the CCTV footage. Shamsunnahar Sr lost 400 dollars which is worth BDT 40 to 45 thousand. But she has been given BDT 1 lakh," said Kiran.

"Krishna [Rani Sarkar] had 900 dollars and BDT 50 thousand in her bag out of which 400 dollars belonged to Sanjida [Akhter]. Sanjida wrote on facebook that she saved the money for an iPhone and so we've bought her one," she added.

Football

Bangladesh Football Federation / Bangladesh Women's Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

9h | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

7h | Panorama
Adrian Wooldridge. Sketch: TBS

Five rules for family businesses to thrive

5h | Panorama
Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

1h | Videos
How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

19h | Videos
Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

23h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh