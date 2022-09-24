BFF compensates for missing money of women footballers

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has compensated for the money the SAFF champion footballers lost at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday following their return to the country. After the press conference held at the BFF house that night, Shamsunnahar Sr, Krishna Rani Sarkar and Sanjida Akhter found their bags unlocked and money missing.

Mahfuza Akhter Kiran, head of BFF women's wing, stated the following day that the federation had taken swift action and if the money wasn't found, she would take initiative on behalf of the BFF.

While speaking to the media on Saturday, Kiran handed over the money to the footballers on behalf of federation president Kazi Salahuddin. They received more money from the BFF than what they lost at the airport.

Shamsunnahar Sr, who lost 400 dollars, received BDT 1 lakh while Krishna got BDT 1.5 lakh having lost 500 dollars and BDT 50 thousand. Out of the 900 dollars lost from Krishna's bag, 400 dollars belonged to Sanjida which she kept for buying an iPhone. Therefore, the BFF has bought her an iPhone.

"I said in the press conference earlier that the BFF would compensate for the money if there is something in the CCTV footage. Shamsunnahar Sr lost 400 dollars which is worth BDT 40 to 45 thousand. But she has been given BDT 1 lakh," said Kiran.

"Krishna [Rani Sarkar] had 900 dollars and BDT 50 thousand in her bag out of which 400 dollars belonged to Sanjida [Akhter]. Sanjida wrote on facebook that she saved the money for an iPhone and so we've bought her one," she added.