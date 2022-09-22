BFF to compensate the missing money of Saff champs Krishna Rani Sarkar and Shamsunnahar Sr

Sports

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 07:08 pm

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) revealed that it is willing to compensate the stolen dollars owned by two members of the SAFF Women's Championship-winning team  Krishna Rani Sarkar and Shamsunnahar Sr.

After the Bangladesh team landed in Dhaka from Kathmandu at 1:42 pm on Wednesday, they had an open-top bus celebration and an almost four-hour long journey from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) headquarters in Dhaka.

Later in the night following a press conference at the BFF, Krishna and Shamsunnahar discovered their bags unlocked and money missing.

Mahfuza Akhter Kiran, the head of the BFF women's wing, said that the BFF took swift action.

"Krishna Rani Sarkar and Shamsunnah Sr. had 900 and 400 dollars, respectively. It's extremely disappointing. Such an event is totally unexpected. We are gravely concerned," Kiran said.

"Biman Bangladesh Airlines has also been informed, Civil Aviation too. Our representatives have gone to the airport and Motijheel police station to file a GD (General Diary)."

The women's contingent's luggage was transported from the airport to the BFF headquarters in a covered van, which was followed by two BFF cars and a police guard. According to Kiran, it was kept under CCTV observation even after being delivered to BFF's house.

Nothing was visible on the BFF's CCTV camera. In a statement, Civil Aviation also said they had not discovered anything on the CCTV. Kiran stated that they are also looking into possible incidents that may have occurred in Nepal prior to their arrival in Bangladesh.

Kiran added that if their money is not found, BFF will give Krishna and Shamsunnahar compensation.

"It is a lot of money for them, especially when they are so young. If their money is not recovered, I will definitely take initiative on behalf of BFF," Kiran said.

