BFF accords reception to Swadhin Bangla football team

Sports

BSS
08 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 07:06 pm

18 members of 'Swadhin Bangla' Football team including Captain Zakaria Pintoo and the team's manager Tanveer Mazharul Islam Tanna were present at the reception ceremony.

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence, the 'Swadhin Bangla Football Team' was given a reception by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) at 12.30 pm on Wednesday in the conference room of the Federation building in Motijheel.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, was present as the chief guest in the reception ceremony while Youth and Sports Ministry's Senior Secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain and National Sports Council Secretary (Joint Secretary) attended there as special guests.

BFF's President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, its Vice Presidents Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan (Manik) and Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi, General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag and the executive members were also present at the ceremony.

Besides, 18 members of the 'Swadhin Bangla' Football team including Captain Zakaria Pintoo and the team's manager Tanveer Mazharul Islam Tanna were present at the reception ceremony.

During the War of Liberation in 1971, the 'Swadhin Bangla' football team toured throughout India playing a total of 16 friendly matches to raise international awareness and economic support.

