Better for us to play on good tracks: Taskin

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed feels it's better for the Tigers to play on sporting tracks.

The 27-year-old pacer spoke about such pitches being better for the team as it helps them prepare better for big tournaments after Bangladesh won the first T20I against Ireland by 22 runs at Chattogram.

"Most of the big events are played on sporting tracks. It's better for us to play on good tracks, be it in domestic or international cricket. When we do well in these conditions, our confidence will be boosted. The wickets of the last two series were good enough, and we did well on those tracks. We want more of these," he said.

Taskin, who took 4-16 in his two overs broke the back of the Ireland batting team and derailed their chase after the visitors got off to a filer.

"On these good tracks, pacers' accuracy and execution have to be 100/100 or else you will be hit for a boundary. The better the pitch, the more you have to be accurate. Ultimately, this will improve our bowling," he added.

Bangladesh are generally used to playing in spin-friendly surfaces in Mirpur and that led to poor results in the World Cups but now Taskin feels the team have learned from past mistakes.

"We learned from those mistakes and are now showing something good on the field. Hopefully, we'll do even better in the future. Actually, we are improving gradually following the process. It's important whether we are repeating our mistakes or not. Our mistakes have been minimised in recent matches. It shows our learning process is going well and we are keen to learn. Since our dream is to become one of the top teams in the world, we are trying to play our cricket following that process and it's slowly been visible on the field. If we continue like this, there will be a reflection of the improvement in the big events as well."

