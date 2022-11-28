'Better pray to god I don't find him': Boxer threatens Messi for cleaning floor with Mexico flag

28 November, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 06:20 pm

'Better pray to god I don't find him': Boxer threatens Messi for cleaning floor with Mexico flag

A video that went viral in the aftermath of the win against Mexico was the Argentina players celebrating in the dressing room. While it seemed nothing more than a team celebrating their success after a shock result, Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez saw something more in that which angered him.

Collage: Courtesy
Collage: Courtesy

Lionel Messi and Argentina finally got their 2022 World Cup campaign underway with a 2-0 win over Mexico. The win not only saved them from an early exit, it also made it possible for them to qualify for the round of 16 even if they manage to only draw their next match against Poland, although they would also need a favourable result in Saudi Arabia's match against Mexico in that way.

Messi himself scored the first goal that gave Argentina the lead before 21-year-old Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez scored the second late in the match to seal the win. The victory helped Argentina exorcise the demons from the previous match in which they squandered a 1-0 lead and fell to a stunning defeat to the unheralded Saudi Arabia.

A video that went viral in the aftermath of the win against Mexico was the Argentina players celebrating in the dressing room. While it seemed nothing more than a team celebrating their success after a shock result, Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez saw something more in that which angered him. Alvarez said on Twitter that he could see Messi stomping and "cleaning the floor" with a Mexican jersey and flag. "Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag," Alvarez tweeted. "He better pray to God that I don't find him."

"Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls--t that Messi did." With Argentina second in Group C on three points, one behind the Poles, they must win to be sure of progressing and keeping alive their dream of a third World Cup title. A draw would be enough for the South Americans too if Mexico and Saudi Arabia also end level.

