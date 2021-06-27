The best XI of the Dhaka Premier League

The Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier T20 Cricket League 2019-20 has come to an end. The tournament which was played out in T20 format for the first time saw many thrilling encounters and excellent performances from cricketers. It was marred by some controversies as well. In the end, Abahani Ltd lifted the title for the 21st time.

The Business Standard (TBS) has picked the best players of the DPL in an attempt to make the best XI, taking into account the players' stats and their impact in the tournament.

Mizanur Rahman (418 runs, SR 133.97)

Opener Mizanur Rahman, in the recently concluded DPL, was Brothers Union's one-man army. Although his team couldn't qualify for the Super League, Mizanur became the highest run-getter of the tournament. He struck four fifty-plus scores, the most in the tournament. He averaged 52 in the tournament and had a great strike rate as well. Mizanur smashed the first hundred of the tournament.

Munim Shahriar (355 runs, SR 143.14)

Abahani's Liton Das missed out on the first phase of the tournament due to wrist pain. Munim Shahriar made the most of the opportunity and made a name for himself, opening the innings. There are quite a few batters who scored more runs than him but it's his strike rate that stands out. He struck two fifties in the tournament but maintained a terrific strike rate. The Mymensingh-born cricketer is one of the finds of the tournament.

Mahedi Hasan (355 runs, 18 wickets)

Gazi Group Cricketers' Mahedi Hasan produced a stellar all-round performance in the tournament. He scored 355 runs in 15 innings at a healthy strike rate of 143.72. Mahedi has taken 18 wickets in the tournament as well. He was the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Mahedi maintained an economy rate of as low as 6.24 despite bowling in the powerplay and at the death frequently.

Mushfiqur Rahim (267 runs, SR 130.24)

Mushfiqur Rahim was ruled out of the Super League stage due to injury but the veteran was a vital cog in the wheel for Abahani in the group stage. Mushfiqur provided the much-needed solidity in the middle order. Mushfiqur scored 255 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38 and most importantly remained unbeaten on five occasions. His strike rate was also on the higher side and was a key player in Abahani's successful DPL campaign. Hence, Mushfiqur Rahim is our choice for number four.

Nurul Hasan (389 runs, SR 149.61)

Nurul Hasan led Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club from the front in the tournament. The wicketkeeper batter hit the purple patch and became the third-highest run-getter in the DPL. He had a staggering strike rate of just under 150 and remarkably he hit more sixes than fours. This performance earned him a call-up in the national team for the Zimbabwe tour. He will be keeping wickets and captaining our XI as well.

Shamim Hossain (243 runs, SR 146.38)

Shamim Hossain was a key member of the team that won the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2020 in South Africa. He has impressed one and all wherever he has played since then. In the recently concluded DPL, Shamim played exceedingly well lower down the order and gave powerful finishes. He averaged 30 in the tournament and had a strike rate in the high 140s. He can roll his arm over for a couple of overs if needed and is a superb fielder as well.

Ziaur Rahman (209 runs, 18 wickets)

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club's Ziaur Rahman performed decently both with bat and ball. In 11 innings, Ziaur scored 209 runs at a strike rate of 157. He played some good cameos towards the back end of the innings. He was brilliant with the ball too, picking up 18 wickets with his medium pace. There are few players who can push him for the spot but since the XI already has a spin-bowling all-rounder in Mahedi, Ziaur is a great option.

Mohammad Saifuddin (26 wickets, economy rate 6.79)

Mohammad Saifuddin was a key part of the title-winning Abahani side. The right arm seamer picked up 26 wickets in 16 matches, including two four-wicket hauls. Saifuddin was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. He played a couple of cameos as well with one being in the virtual final of the tournament against Prime Bank. He was adjudged player of the match in the title decider.

Kamrul Islam Rabbi (25 wickets, economy rate 7.38)

Prime Doleshwar's Kamrul Islam Rabbi produced a death bowling masterclass in the tournament. The right-arm fast bowler bagged 25 wickets in the tournament, just one behind Mohammad Saifuddin. Most of his wickets came at the death. Rabbi used the yorker to great effect and made life difficult for the batters. He has also picked up two four-wicket hauls in the tournament with the best figures of four for 11.

Tanvir Islam (20 wickets, economy rate 4.79)

Though Shinepukur Cricket Club failed to qualify for the Super League, Tanvir Islam was successful in leaving his mark. The left-arm spinner picked up 20 wickets in only 10 innings. The batters couldn't go after him at all. His economy rate is only 4.79, the lowest in the tournament among the bowlers who bowled at least 30 overs.

Shoriful Islam (22 wickets, economy rate 7.13)

Prime Bank Cricket Club had undoubtedly the best fast bowling attack in the tournament, featuring the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain. But it was Shoriful Islam who stole the limelight and became the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. The left-arm seamer picked up 22 wickets at an economy rate of 7.13. He has already made his debut in all three formats for Bangladesh and features in the squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour.