'This is the best we could expect': Shakib on Bangladesh's T20 WC campaign

Bangladesh have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after bagging two wins from their five matches in Group 2. They had all the opportunities to reach the semis if they could beat Pakistan in Adelaide on Sunday. But they lost the match by 5 wickets and remain fifth the in the group table, just behind the Netherlands, who earlier beat South Africa, due to a negative NRR.

The Tigers had their chance in both matches in Adelaide against India and Pakistan. But they lost their way when it mattered the most.

But skipper Shakib Al Hasan thinks the two wins were the best possible result they could expect coming into the tournament.

"In terms of results, this is the best performance we had in T20 World Cups. We could've done better. But having said that, with the new guys coming in, with the changes, this is the best we could expect," Shakib said.

Shakib said anything around 140-150 would've been a reasonable total on the pitch on Sunday. But they failed to get there and eventually lost the match despite valiant efforts from the bowlers.

"At the halfway stage we were 70/1. Wanted to get somewhere around 145-150 - would've been a reasonable total on that pitch. Knew it was going to be difficult for the new batters so wanted set batters to carry through to the end which didn't happen," he further said.

Bangladesh have tried a few different combinations prior to the tournament, the opening pairs especially.

Earlier, technical consultant Sridharan Sriram, whose contract ends as Bangladesh are knocked out of the tournament, said Bangladesh are not that far away from being a top T20I side.

"I think to come that close, if at the start of the game had anybody said that we'll lose to India by five runs, I think anybody would take it, so I think we got ourselves in an opportunity where we're could have beaten India but we were not able to cross the line," Sriram said.

"But having come too close, the boys gained a lot of confidence. I think eventually just by losing by five runs, the boys just - I think everyone was disappointed in the dressing room that they could not cross the line, and they realised what a golden opportunity that they missed. It's great learning for them. It gives the team a lot of self-belief that if you can challenge a team like India and come so close, we are not far away," he added.