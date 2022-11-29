'Best midfielder in the world': Injured Neymar lauds Casemiro after late Brazil winner

In a tense match, the Manchester United midfielder's late goal gave Brazil a 1-0 victory, and Neymar was effusive in his praise for his teammate following the final whistle.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Neymar called Casemiro "the best midfielder in the world" after the Brazilian midfielder scored the goal that sent Brazil past Switzerland and into the World Cup quarterfinals.

Following an ankle injury sustained in the Selecao's opening Group G match, the Paris Saint-Germain attacker was forced to watch his team's second match from their hotel.

In a tense match, the Manchester United midfielder's late goal gave Brazil a 1-0 victory, and Neymar was effusive in his praise for his teammate following the final whistle.

"Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time," the forward simply wrote on Twitter after the match.

Having left it late to seal victory - his 83rd-minute goal was the second-latest winner for Brazil in a World Cup match, after beating Costa Rica in 2018 - Casemiro's intervention proved crucial for Tite's side.

When asked by Stats Perform in his post-match press conference on whether he agreed with Neymar, Tite replied: "As a habit, I always respect opinions, but do not comment on them.

"But I will allow myself to do so today. I agree."

Explaining why he elected to play the 30-year-old in a deeper position, he added: "Casemiro is a second midfielder, that's what we saw happen.

"He works as a central player, he's a surprise element from the back. If Casemiro is already high, it's easy to be marked, but when he comes from the back he can be a surprise."

Brazil wrap up their Group G campaign against Cameroon on December 2.

