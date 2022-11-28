'Best Belgium' yet to arrive at World Cup, believes coach Martinez

Sports

Reuters
28 November, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 12:20 am

Related News

'Best Belgium' yet to arrive at World Cup, believes coach Martinez

Belgium stumbled past Canada 1-0 in their Group F opener and were below par again as they slipped to defeat against a spirited Moroccan side roared on by the majority of the 43,000 fans in the Al Thumama Stadium, a result that has put their qualification for the next stage in doubt.

Reuters
28 November, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 12:20 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez seems puzzled as to why his side have been so poor in their opening two matches of the World Cup, but put Sunday's surprise 2-0 loss to Morocco down to a fear of losing and not enough quality in their attack.

Belgium stumbled past Canada 1-0 in their Group F opener and were below par again as they slipped to defeat against a spirited Moroccan side roared on by the majority of the 43,000 fans in the Al Thumama Stadium, a result that has put their qualification for the next stage in doubt.

Talisman Kevin De Bruyne had a poor game again and captain Eden Hazard was largely ineffective. Both are players the team usually relies on heavily but Martinez refused to blame individuals.

"We haven't been the best Belgium at this World Cup yet," he admitted. "Today I thought we played with the fear of losing. Without the ball we still work for each other but when we have the ball, we don't stand out, we are not ourselves. We have to work on that.

"We have to stay together now and become stronger. I know this group, we will be ready for Croatia (on Thursday)."

The first goal scored by Romain Saiss slipped in at goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois's near post, a collective error in defending a set-piece, but Martinez said that did not point to a lack of organisation.

"We didn't take advantage of our good moments in the first half and that first goal from Morocco determined the rest of the game," he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
"We have been defending those standard situations in the same way for six years (since he has been in charge). If the ball is kicked well, those are very difficult balls for a keeper.

"After the goal, the game changed radically and we were not careful enough with the ball to hurt Morocco."

Experienced defender Jan Vertonghen felt the side lacked attacking cohesion, though he also hit out at suggestions in the media that too many of the 'Golden Generation' were past their prime.

"There's so much going through my mind right now, things I shouldn't say. I don't think we created any chances. Where did it go wrong? We probably also attack badly because we are too old, that must be it now, surely?" he said sarcastically.

"We have a lot of quality up front but so does Morocco and they came out better today. This is very frustrating."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Belgium Football Team / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

13h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

12h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

3h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

3h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

5h | Videos
Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court