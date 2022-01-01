The best of Bangladesh in 2021 and what lies ahead in 2022

The world came to a standstill in 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. It affected the world of sports badly as big events like the Olympics were postponed. But thankfully 2021 was a more eventful year for the sporting world as well as Bangladesh.

The Business Standard (TBS) looks back at the most significant events in sports in Bangladesh of the year that has gone by and also discusses what lies ahead in the year 2022.

1. First series win over the Aussies

Before August 2021, Bangladesh had one win each in the ODIs and Tests against Australia, one of the most successful teams in the history of international cricket. In the five-match T20I series held in August, Bangladesh not only registered their first T20I win over them but also won the series by winning four out of five matches. It was Bangladesh's first series win against Australia in any form of international cricket.

2. Bangladesh win Saff U-19 women's football championship

Bangladesh beat India 1-0 in the final of the Saff Under-19 football championship to become unbeaten champions of the tournament. Anai Mogini's strike in the 81st minute earned them the Saff U-19 Women's Championship. The U-19 Bangladeshi women did not concede a single goal in any of the five matches. On the other hand, They scored 20 goals in the tournament. Bangladesh's Saheda Akter Ripa finished the tournament as the highest scorer with five goals.

3. First T20 series win over New Zealand

Bangladesh had never won a T20I against New Zealand let alone a series before the series held in September. Though New Zealand fielded a depleted side, it was still a pretty good team. They gave a tough fight but it was Bangladesh who emerged victorious in the series. The hosts took the series 3-2 and recorded their first-ever T20I series win over the Black Caps. Bangladesh were really having a ball at that time, having won three consecutive T20I series for the first time.

4. Bangladesh clinch silver in Archery World Cup

Diya Siddiqui and Ruman Shana of Bangladesh won the silver medal in the recurve mixed event at the second stage of the 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup at Lausanne, Switzerland in May last year. The duo faced Netherland's Gaby Schloesser and Sjef van den Berg where they were defeated by 5-1 on Sunday in the recurve edition of the event. This was, however, Bangladesh's best result in the Archery World Cup. The Netherlands clinched the gold medal.

5. Shakib becomes leading wicket-taker in T20Is and T20 WC

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the highest wicket-taker in the history of T20Is by taking the wicket of Michael Leask against Scotland in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Shakib is also the first cricketer to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. A few days later, he bettered Shahid Afridi's tally of 39 wickets and became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the T20 World Cup.

6. Avik Anwar first Bangladeshi racer to win on F1 track

Bangladesh's Formula Racer Touhid Anwar, better known as Avik Anwar, became the first Bangladeshi to finish third in the UAE Pro car championship in February. Later, he won the NGK Pro Car Championship in the same country in November and it was the first time a Bangladeshi won a race in a Formula1 track. Formula racers from different countries of the world including Scotland, New Zealand, Belgium, Mexico, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, India, Switzerland, Austria, United Kingdom and France took part in that competition.

7. Women's team qualify for the WC for the first time

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on 27 November, announced that the remainder of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 Women's World Cup would be called off due to the outbreak of omicron, a newfound variant of Covid-19, in the southern part of Africa. Because of that, the top eight teams in the ICC rankings directly qualified for the World Cup. As part of the top eight sides, Bangladesh women's team qualified for the 50-over World Cup directly for the first time in their history.

8. Maksuda's stellar journey in bodybuilding

Maksuda Akhter became the first Bangladeshi woman to compete in an international bodybuilding competition when she took part in the IHFF Olympia Amateur Bodybuilding Championship in Mumbai, India this year. Maksuda came third out of thirty bodybuilders after participating in the women's physics category.

9. Nazmul Hassan reinstated as BCB president

The 2021 Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections took place in October 2021 and despite hinting at retirement multiple times, it was Nazmul Hassan Papon who was reinstated as the president of the board. Though Papon has been the chief patron of the BCB since 2012, it was the first time that he was elected through voting. Former national team captains - Khaled Mahmud and Naimur Rahman - were elected for the third consecutive time as the BCB president as well.

10. Hosting Asian Hockey Championship for the first time

Bangladesh hosted the Asian hockey championship for the first time in its history in December and also participated in the tournament as the hosts of it. It was their first time in the Asian hockey championship but the result was disappointing. Bangladesh lost all four matches in the group stage and were eliminated. It was South Korea who were crowned champions after beating Japan 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

What lies ahead

2021 wasn't a particularly good year for the men's teams in sports, especially cricket and football. But what's encouraging for cricket is that there is a lot of cricket in the new year and with the influx of many young and promising players, Bangladesh can hope for a better year. Unlike the men's team, the women's team had a great year which suggests that their sports need better patronisation and with that they can do wonders. Bangladeshi sportspersons did well in individual sporting events and one can hope that they will continue in that fashion in the new year as well.