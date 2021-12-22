Bernardeschi finally scores as Juventus cruise past Cagliari

Reuters
22 December, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 11:06 am

The Italy winger drilled a shot into the far corner in the 83rd minute to celebrate his first league goal since July 26 2020, a run of 513 days.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi ended a 43-match goal drought in Serie A to cap a routine 2-0 win over struggling Cagliari on Tuesday that lifted the Turin club to fifth place.

The Italy winger drilled a shot into the far corner in the 83rd minute to celebrate his first league goal since July 26 2020, a run of 513 days.

It came after Moise Kean headed home the opener in the first half to set Juve on course for a victory that extends second-bottom Cagliari's winless league run to 11 matches.

The Old Lady climbed into fifth place on 34 points, registering their fourth clean sheet in the last five league outings in the process.

Massimiliano Allegri's side can now enjoy a two-week winter break but when they return in 2022, Juve face league clashes with Napoli, AS Roma and AC Milan in January, before facing Atalanta on February 12.

"It is fun when you get to these moments in the season. We have done well in the last few games but January is an important month," Allegri told DAZN.

"I would be happy to get to the end of February with this distance from the teams at the top, because between now and then we have to play all the top teams. Then they will face each other and we will have a better fixture schedule."

Kean started in the absence of injured top scorer Paulo Dybala and provided Juve's greatest threat in the first half, thumping a header off the post from a Juan Cuadrado cross after 10 minutes.

The 21-year-old made the breakthrough when a Bernardeschi shot was deflected into his path and he reacted quickly to head the ball back across goal and beyond goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

Cagliari threatened after the break and saw two big chances go begging, as Dalbert skewed a finish wide from six yards before Joao Pedro's powerful header was palmed over by Wojciech Szczesny.

The visitors were made to pay for their profligacy when Bernardeschi fired home in the 83rd minute.

Elsewhere, Genoa coach Andriy Shevchenko claimed the second league point of his tenure in his seventh game as the 18th-placed side surprisingly held Atalanta to a 0-0 draw.

The Bergamo side, who are fourth, mustered 17 shots to Genoa's one, but could not find a way past goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu and saw their lead over Juve cut to four points.

