Benzema's absence could be blessing in disguise for France

Sports

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 11:07 am

Related News

Benzema's absence could be blessing in disguise for France

Mbappe and Benzema have brilliantly combined at times but the Paris St Germain striker has said that Giroud’s style of play probably suited him better.

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 11:07 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Karim Benzema's last-minute withdrawal was labelled as a blow by everyone in the French squad but could actually be a blessing in disguise as Kylian Mbappe is now expected to be paired with his favoured attacking partner in Olivier Giroud.

Mbappe and Benzema have brilliantly combined at times but the Paris St Germain striker has said that Giroud's style of play probably suited him better.

The AC Milan forward's lone striker position offers Mbappe a perfect support in or near the area whereas he and Benzema might have taken up each other's space.

Both are likely to start together in the defending champion's Group D opener against Australia on Tuesday, with Ousmane Dembele adding his speed and Antoine Griezmann his tempo-controlling skills.

"With France, I've got more freedom than with my club, the coach knows that he has a number nine like Olivier who weighs on the defence," Mbappe said in September, when Giroud was recalled in the absence of the injured Benzema.

"So it gives me space to ask for the ball."

France beat Austria 2-0 in the Nations League and Mbappe was full of praise for Giroud.

"He was higher up on the pitch, we could combine the three of us (with Griezmann) without being cut off from the rest of the team," Mbappe said.

Giroud, who at 36 is two goals shy of Thierry Henry's all-time France scoring record of 51, could not agree more.

"I'm a target man. In my career, I've played with players who like my style because they can use me. It's something than Kylian likes, it's a bonus for him," Giroud said last week.

Benzema was ruled out of the tournament on Saturday with a thigh injury.

He was not replaced in the 25-man squad by coach Didier Deschamps.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

France Football Team / Karim Benzema

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

15m | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

1h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Looking at Qatar beyond the Western lens

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

15h | Videos
Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

16h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

18h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering