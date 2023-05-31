Benzema reportedly offered €400m contract by a Saudi club Al Ittihad

Sports

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 02:18 pm

Related News

Benzema reportedly offered €400m contract by a Saudi club Al Ittihad

The contract offered to Benzema is said to be in excess of €400 million (£346m/$439m) over two seasons and would involve him being paid as an ambassador for the World Cup bid in the future.

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 02:18 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Karim Benzema has reportedly received a huge contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad as the country look to use superstars to boost their 2030 World Cup bid.

Despite enjoying a strong season, Benzema is reportedly becoming increasingly uneasy at Real Madrid. 

Within the Frenchman's contract is an unwritten 'Ballon d'Or clause', which extends his contract with Los Balncos by a year and was triggered when he was awarded the coveted trophy in late 2022.

He is, however, yet to publicly commit his future to the club.

AS are reporting that Benzema, alongside seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, has been offered a mega-money contract by a Saudi Arabian club in an attempt to strengthen the nation's 2030 World Cup hopes.

The contract offered to Benzema is said to be in excess of €400 million (£346m/$439m) over two seasons and would involve him being paid as an ambassador for the World Cup bid in the future.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that Al Ittihad have offered Benzema a contract worth close to 100 million Euros plus bonuses per season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is already playing in the Middle East having joined Al-Nassr in late 2022, and the country want to firm up their efforts for the centenary World Cup in the coming months.

Votes will be cast in September 2024 for the 2030 host, with Spain, Portugal, Ukraine and Morocco's bid set to rival any attempt Saudi Arabia makes to host the tournament in 2030.

Just one La Liga game remains this season, and it could be Benzema's last for Real.

No official confirmation has been made of his next steps and with him retiring from international football after the 2022 World Cup, Benzema will have plenty of time to decide his next step.

Football

Karim Benzema / real madrid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

6h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

18h | TBS Stories
Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

19h | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria