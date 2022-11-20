Benzema leaves France training early with injury: Report

Sports

Reuters
20 November, 2022, 02:25 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 02:26 am

Related News

Benzema leaves France training early with injury: Report

The Ballon d'Or winner, who has been struggling with a muscle problem, and central defender Raphael Varane, who is recovering from a knee issue, trained with the squad on Saturday for the first time since they arrived in Qatar.

Reuters
20 November, 2022, 02:25 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 02:26 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Striker Karim Benzema was forced to leave France's training session because of an injury on Saturday in what is potentially a major blow for the defending champions three days before their World Cup opener, L'Equipe reported.

The Ballon d'Or winner, who has been struggling with a muscle problem, and central defender Raphael Varane, who is recovering from a knee issue, trained with the squad on Saturday for the first time since they arrived in Qatar.

L'Equipe said that Benzema did not last the full session after sustaining an injury, the nature and severity of which is not yet known.

France, already without influential midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante for the tournament because of injury, open their campaign against Australia in a Group D match on Tuesday.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

France Football Team / Karim Benzema

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

17h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

15h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

14h | Panorama
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

6h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

6h | Videos
No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

8h | Videos
A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday