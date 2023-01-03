Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran scores hundred in Ranji at the stadium his father owns

Sports

Hindustan Times
03 January, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 04:55 pm

Related News

Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran scores hundred in Ranji at the stadium his father owns

Abhimanyu was born in 1995, seven years after the academy came into existence. “I am a Tamilian married to a Punjabi. We named him Abhimanyu so that both families could accept it,” said his father. Ten years later, Ranganathan bought the land for the stadium. Over the years, the ground has hosted many age-group and senior domestic matches but never one that featured its owner. Come Tuesday and that record was set straight.

Hindustan Times
03 January, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran scores hundred in Ranji at the stadium his father owns

Viv Richards and Brian Lara have only watched matches at stadiums named after them. Bhaichung Bhutia never had the chance to kick off at the Bhaichung Bhutia Stadium in Namchi, Sikkim. Daren Sammy perhaps is the only cricketer to have played at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia. And now, Abhimanyu Easwaran - current India 'A' opener - was part of the Test squad in Bangladesh last month - opened for Bengal against Uttarakhand, his state of birth, in a Ranji Trophy Group B match at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Stadium in Dehradun. 

Located around 12km from the Indian Military Academy in the Uttarakhand capital, it's a bustling cricket complex around an international size ground comprising nine pitches and fitted with ICC-standard floodlights. Lining it is a state-of-the-art training centre with bowling machines, a 60-room academy hostel that has, among other things, a spa, library, bakery, a restaurant named Sunny's Cover Drive, a Jonty Rhodes Fitness Centre and rooms dedicated to Sachin Tendulkar and Lara.

The stadium is the brainchild of Abhimanyu's father, Ranganathan Parameswaran, who started the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy the day he became a chartered accountant. "Before that, I was a newspaper vendor and sold ice-creams," he said over the phone from Dehradun. "But once I became a CA, I wanted to give back to the game. Yes, it's a proud moment to watch my son play here. But it's only a stepping stone. I want to see him play 80-100 Tests in the next 10 years."

When Abhimanyu, 27, walked out at the Eden Gardens in 2013 to make his Ranji Trophy debut, he was initially known as 'that wiry lad from Dehradun who trained at a stadium built by his father and named after him'. But Abhimanyu never had that air around him. "Any child would have gone astray if he had a stadium named after him. But he would come and stand in line at the academy and ask me which slot would he get to bat," said Ranganathan.

Abhimanyu was born in 1995, seven years after the academy came into existence. "I am a Tamilian married to a Punjabi. We named him Abhimanyu so that both families could accept it," said his father. Ten years later, Ranganathan bought the land for the stadium. Over the years, the ground has hosted many age-group and senior domestic matches but never one that featured its owner. Come Tuesday and that record was set straight.

Cricket

Abhimanyu Easwaran / ranji trophy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

3h | Thoughts
AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

7h | Thoughts
Photo Caption: Mastodon is seen by many as a better alternative to Twitter Photo: Reuters

Alternative apps fixing social media's biggest problems

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Dec exports all-time high

Dec exports all-time high

2h | TBS Insight
Stunning spiral galaxy snapped by Hubble Telescope

Stunning spiral galaxy snapped by Hubble Telescope

3h | TBS Science
Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

18h | TBS SPORTS
How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night