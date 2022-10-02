Ben Stokes engages in verbal duel with Harsha Bhogle over Deepti Sharma's run out

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 October, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 11:52 am

Related News

Ben Stokes engages in verbal duel with Harsha Bhogle over Deepti Sharma's run out

Deepti's legal run-out of England batter Dean sparked a massive 'spirit of the game' debate in the cricket spectrum. After several cricket luminaries shared their views over the run-out controversy, popular commentator Bhogle penned a lengthy note and slammed the English media for criticising Deepti's clever dismissal following India's monumental win over England.

Hindustan Times
02 October, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 11:52 am
Ben Stokes engages in verbal duel with Harsha Bhogle over Deepti Sharma&#039;s run out

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has called out veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle after the popular sports presenter lashed out at English media for castigating Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma following her controversial run-out. Deepti was quick to punish Charlie Dean for backing up too far at the non-striker's end in the 3rd One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Stadium.

Deepti's legal run-out of England batter Dean sparked a massive 'spirit of the game' debate in the cricket spectrum. After several cricket luminaries shared their views over the run-out controversy, popular commentator Bhogle penned a lengthy note and slammed the English media for criticising Deepti's clever dismissal following India's monumental win over England.

"It is a cultural thing. The English thought it was wrong to do so & because they ruled over a large part of the cricket world, they told everyone it was wrong. The colonial domination was so powerful that few questioned it," Bhogle said in his viral Twitter thread. Taking cognisance of Bhogle's remarks against the English media, veteran all-rounder Stokes opted to lash out at the veteran Indian commentator in a series of tweets.

"Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day receive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you? (sic)," Stokes tweeted.

Earlier, Stokes dropped a noteworthy reaction on Twitter after the star all-rounder was mentioned in several viral tweets. For the unversed, internet warriors had opted to draw a comparison between Deepti's run-out and Stokes' bat- deflection incident in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand. "Why are people comparing a ball deflecting of my bat to a mankad," Stokes tweeted.

Cricket

Harsha Bhogle / Ben Stokes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

58m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

58m | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

3h | Panorama
Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

13h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

13h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

14h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets