Bellingham, Saka and Sterling - The Three Lions to put England 3-0 up against Iran at half time

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 08:24 pm

Iran are yet to have a touch in the England area according to Opta.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Iran conceded three goals in the first-half in their 'more than just a match' against England. 

Raheem Sterling has looked like Euro 2020 Raheem Sterling in this first-half. And just to prove it he has just scored with outside of his boot, hit first time after a Harry Kane cross into the box. 3-0 England.

Gareth Southgate's team are having a lovely time. They look in complete control and are passing the ball around with ease

Earlier, Saka finished well from a corner as England doubled their lead. He latched onto a loose ball, striking powerfully from a Harry Maguire header.

England finally opened the scoring as Bellingham neatly tucked in with a header following a whipped-in ball from Shaw.

It was a terrific goal and the youngster has announced himself on the world stage as expected.

This was his first goal at the World Cup. What a moment for the young footballer. 

Iran are yet to have a shot on target which tells how in control England have been.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, their No 7, just had a shot but nothing to trouble Jordan Pickford as it sailed over the bar.

