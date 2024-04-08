Bellingham could help Madrid turn tables on champions Man City

Sports

AFP
08 April, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 03:16 pm

Related News

Bellingham could help Madrid turn tables on champions Man City

Battered and bruised in a 5-1 aggregate thumping by Pep Guardiola's City at the semi-final stage last year, Real Madrid stumped up 103 million euros to sign the England star from Borussia Dortmund.

AFP
08 April, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 03:16 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Jude Bellingham is aiming to give Real Madrid the edge they badly lacked last season in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City on Tuesday, as he continues a remarkable first season in Spain.

England star Bellingham will lead Madrid's attack alongside Vinicius Junior as the reigning European and Premier League champions visit the Santiago Bernabeu.

Battered and bruised in a 5-1 aggregate thumping by Pep Guardiola's City at the semi-final stage last year, Real Madrid stumped up 103 million euros to sign the England star from Borussia Dortmund.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Madrid's initial expectations for the 20-year-old were quickly smashed, as he surpassed them at lightning pace.

Bellingham began in stunning goalscoring form, with 14 strikes in his first 15 matches for the club, breaking the record of 13 held by Madrid greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano.

Having arrived at the club as a midfielder but mainly deployed in attack by Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, Bellingham quickly established himself as a leader and a fan favourite -- "Hey Jude", they serenade in the capital.

Although inevitably his goal flow has slowed in recent weeks, he remains Madrid's top scorer and in addition to 20 across 32 appearances in all competitions, he also has provided 10 assists.

Madrid, who also seem poised to capture Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer at the end of his contract, hope Bellingham can help them catch up with City.

Guardiola believes Bellingham's presence could be crucial for the record 14-time winners.

"(Bellingham's) impact has been massive," Guardiola told reporters in March.

"It's a different team from last season -- his influence is obvious, and we have to try to discover what he does to control it.

"Facing Real Madrid is always a tough challenge, nobody can deny it. They are an exceptional club, and in this competition, they can control many things with the experience they have in the past."

Football

real madrid / Jude Bellingham / manchester city / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

6h | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

1d | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

1d | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Delicious Reshmi Jilapi

Delicious Reshmi Jilapi

2h | Videos
DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

19h | Videos
Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

5h | Videos
Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

7h | Videos