Belligerent Bairstow bludgeons New Zealand in Trent Bridge

England have successfully chased down a target of 299 set by New Zealand in just 50 overs in the third Test in Trent Bridge thanks to Jonny Bairstow's belligerent hundred. England were going smoothly after Zak Crawley's early fall but New Zealand struck twice in two overs to bounce back.

But since then, it was all Bairstow and Ben Stokes. Bairstow, in particular, took on the bowlers right from the start of the evening session and quickly brought the required run rate down to three-an-over. He reached his hundred off 77 balls.

Trent Boult finally put an end to his onslaught but it was too little too late. Bairstow smashed 136 off just 92 with the help of 14 fours and seven sixes. Stokes, who played second fiddle to him in the 179-run stand, finished with a 75-ball-70. England won the match by five wickets.

More to follow..