Belgium limp into Euro last 16 after 0-0 draw, Ukraine go out

Sports

Reuters
27 June, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 12:36 am

Related News

Belgium limp into Euro last 16 after 0-0 draw, Ukraine go out

All teams finished on four points, but Romania pushed the Belgians into second on goals scored.

Reuters
27 June, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 12:36 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Belgium played out a nervy scoreless draw with Ukraine to eventually wrap up second place in Group E and set up a last-16 tie with France, with the Ukrainians eliminated on goal difference, finishing bottom of the group behind Slovakia.

Romania finish as group winners after they drew with Slovakia 1-1 in the other match.

All teams finished on four points, but Romania pushed the Belgians into second on goals scored.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Slovakia finished above Ukraine on goal difference to advance as one of the four best third-place finishers.

With all four sides locked on points as the final games began there was no margin for error, while a win would see any team through, and both sides went hunting for goals from the kick-off.

The best early chance fell to Romelu Lukaku, who was played in by a trademark defence-splitting pass from Kevin De Bruyne in the seventh minute, but as so often in this tournament, the burly striker fluffed his finish and the danger was easily averted, setting the tone for Belgium's evening.

Stringing five across the back, defending was the focus for Ukraine and they did so all over the pitch, pressing hard and tackling aggressively, but not recklessly, as they sought to contain the Belgians.

They had chances of their own too, and Roman Yaremchuk will regret not being more selfish when he was played in and, rather than shooting, opted to square to Artem Dovbyk, but his pass was too hard and flew harmlessly across the goal.

By halftime all four teams in the group had still only gained a point, with the Romanians and Slovakians adding a goal each in a 1-1 draw in Frankfurt, and eventually Ukraine had to release the handbrake to go for victory.

A triple substitution by Serhiy Rebrov in the 70th minute didn't quite have the desired effect however, and substitute Yannick Carrasco almost scored for Belgium with a stinging shot that was parried away by Anatoliy Trubin.

Malanovsky almost netted with a low corner whipped in at the near post but Koen Casteels was alive to the danger, and Taras Stepanenko headed over from the resulting corner as the Ukrainians increased the pressure.

Belgium could have snatched a late winner but Bakayoko curled his shot past the far post, and Georgiy Sudakov wasted a glorious stoppage-time chance for Ukraine after a storming attack through the middle, but he fired his shot straight at Casteels.

The referee's whistle went, yet Belgian joy was short-lived as boos and whistles rained down from the stands after another unimpressive display, although they will at least have a chance to redeem themselves while Ukraine head home.

Football

Belgium Football Team / Ukraine Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

13h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

13h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

14h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Arrest warrant against two top Russian officials after Putin

Arrest warrant against two top Russian officials after Putin

2h | Videos
Julian Assange: A criminal or a hero?

Julian Assange: A criminal or a hero?

1h | Videos
US sanctions ‘shadow banking network’ that helps Iran’s military

US sanctions ‘shadow banking network’ that helps Iran’s military

3h | Videos
Hamas blames the US for continuing the war

Hamas blames the US for continuing the war

5h | Videos