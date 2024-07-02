Belgium lament another poor tournament

"We were defending pretty well but then there's a deflection. It's a shame but that's football. I had that chance towards the end but couldn't score. The keeper did well. The team really did everything we could do."

Belgium felt a familiar feeling of gloom on Monday at yet another disappointing tournament where they had plenty of possession and chances but failed to make them count.

Coach Domenico Tedesco looked so upset at Belgium's exit from Euro 2024, after a low-key 1-0 defeat to France in the last-16, that he answered most post-match questions with a shrug and a reply that it was too early to analyse his team's showing.

He did, though, express astonishment that Belgium had failed to score in all but one of their four games in Germany.

"If you think that (striker) Romelu (Lukaku) will go home with zero goals after this kind of games, and also (winger) Jeremy Doku, with zero goals and zero assists, for me, it's a pity, it's unbelievable, because they did well and they deserved more," he said at a glum news conference.

"An hour after the final whistle and after conceding a goal in minute 85, it's really difficult for me to give an analysis. We will see in a few weeks."

Koen Casteels, who saw Randal Kolo Muani's shot deflected past him for France's goal, said the players were hurting. "It was for us a very middling tournament ... I think it will be a very quiet changing room full of disappointment," he said.

Underlining Belgium's problems up front, their captain Kevin De Bruyne - usually so ruthless for Manchester City - had a great chance but shot straight at the goalkeeper.

"We did everything to try to win. We were five minutes from extra time. We had chances, not so many. Then they score and there isn't enough time to react," he said.

"We were defending pretty well but then there's a deflection. It's a shame but that's football. I had that chance towards the end but couldn't score. The keeper did well. The team really did everything we could do."

Despite their disappointment, Belgium's fans gave their team a kinder farewell in defeat to France than they did after their last group game, a dour 0-0 draw with Ukraine that earned them boos and jeers.

