Belgium game was 'easier' than the one against Croatia: Ziyech

Sports

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 12:35 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 12:36 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Morocco scripted a famous win against 2018 semi-finalists Belgium as Hakim Ziyech starred with an assist. Ziyech netted the ball once in the first half but it was disallowed by VAR. The Chelsea winger found Belgium "easier" than Croatia against whom they salvaged a draw.

Ziyech said, "The first game was more difficult for us. We couldn't play our game, Croatia played a very good game. This one was perhaps easier, especially in midfield. They may have made more mistakes than the Croats."

"We played a very strong, robust game, especially in defence. We were waiting for their mistakes and I think we took the lead from that and scored at the right time."

"I don't deserve this player of the match trophy. It's a collective effort, everyone was behind me, it's a collective work," he added.

"After 60-70 minutes some were tired and when we scored that goal they rallied behind us. It gave us more power, more power. The crowd helped us, they were behind us and I think that really boosted us," Ziyech concluded. 

Morocco face Canada in their last group match on Thursday.

