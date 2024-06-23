Belgium beat Romania to breathe new life into Euro challenge

Sports

AFP
23 June, 2024, 03:00 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 03:02 am

Related News

Belgium beat Romania to breathe new life into Euro challenge

The stage is set for a dramatic final round of fixtures in the battle to reach the last 16.

AFP
23 June, 2024, 03:00 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 03:02 am
Belgium beat Romania to breathe new life into Euro challenge

Youri Tielemans breathed new life into Belgium's Euro 2024 campaign as the Aston Villa midfielder's goal after just 73 seconds inspired a vital 2-0 win against Romania on Saturday.

Domenico Tedesco's side would have been on the brink of elimination if they had suffered a second successive Group E defeat.

But Tielemans' second-minute strike in Cologne eased fears of yet another major tournament flop from star-studded Belgium.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kevin De Bruyne wrapped up the points in the closing stages to leave all four teams in the group level on three points.

The stage is set for a dramatic final round of fixtures in the battle to reach the last 16.

Belgium face Ukraine and Romania play Slovakia on June 26.

With 45 rungs separating the two nations in FIFA's rankings, third-placed Belgium's 1-0 loss to Slovakia on Monday was the biggest upset in European Championship history.

Romania, ranked in 47th place, competed gamely as they chased their own shock, but this time Belgium's superior class proved decisive.

Having bowed out at the group stage of the 2022 World Cup and lost in the quarter-finals of the last two Euros, Belgium's golden generation have given themselves fresh hope of finally delivering on their vast potential.

Romania had powered to a 3-0 win against Ukraine on Monday -- their first victory in a major tournament since beating England at Euro 2000.

Despite this loss, Edward Iordanescu's team are still in contention to make the Euro knockout stage for the first time in 24 years.

Belgium had failed to score in over 300 minutes at major tournaments since netting against Canada at the last World Cup.

They needed less than two minutes to end that drought.

Influential De Bruyne
A sweeping move climaxed when Jeremy Doku's pass found Romelu Lukaku in the Romania penalty area and he laid the ball back to Tielemans, who smashed a powerful low strike past Florin Nita from the edge of the area.

Romania's Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin went close to equalising moments later with a towering header that Koen Casteels tipped over at full stretch.

After an injury-plagued season with Manchester City, in which he failed to reach his usual sky-high standards, De Bruyne had looked below his best against Slovakia.

The Belgium captain was far more influential this time, with a lung-bursting surge that ended with a pass to Dodi Lukebakio, whose strike was pushed away by Nita.

Doku was denied by another good stop from Nita after wriggling through the over-worked Romania defence.

Valentin Mihaila wasted a golden opportunity to equalise soon after half-time, pouncing on Amadou Onana's wayward pass and sprinting clear, only to blaze high into the stands.

De Bruyne was moving through the gears ominously, curling just past the far post from 20 yards, then drawing a smart save from Nita with a shot on the turn.

Lukaku had two goals, including a late equaliser, disallowed by VAR against Slovakia.

The striker was denied by VAR again in the 63rd minute when he converted De Bruyne's pass before being ruled narrowly offside.

Romania nearly profitted from that escape as Dennis Man raced clear, but couldn't find the accuracy to beat Casteels.

De Bruyne finally delivered the knockout blow in the 80th minute, running onto Casteels' long punt and firing past Nita.

Football

Youri Tielemans / Kevin de Bruyne / Belgium Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

18h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A portion of Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait remained busy even on Eid day

A portion of Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait remained busy even on Eid day

4h | Videos
9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

6h | Videos
First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

6h | Videos
Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

7h | Videos