From being pranked into touching Tendulkar's feet to overtaking him - The rise and rise of King Kohli

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed Virat Kohli on Wednesday, telling his compatriot he "couldn't be happier that an Indian" broke his record for one-day international hundreds.

Kohli racked up his 50th century in the format at Tendulkar's home Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

"The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn't stop laughing that day," Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I couldn't be happier that an Indian broke my record.

"And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake."

Kohli shattered Tendulkar's triple records in a single innings during the first semi-final of the ICC tournament.

Kohli had moved level with Tendulkar's all-time mark of 49 centuries on his 35th birthday in the World Cup group stage win over South Africa 10 days ago. Kohli slammed his century No.50 to eclipse Tendulkar for the third time in the first semi-final of the World Cup. No player in the history of ODI cricket has slammed more centuries than Kohli. Carried on his shoulders by a young Kohli after the 2011 World Cup final, batting legend Tendulkar hit century No.49 in his 451st ODI innings. Twelve years after Sachin's World Cup swansong, former India skipper Kohli became the first player to slam 50 ODI centuries in the 41st over of the Indian innings. The swashbuckling batter has struck 50 ODI tons in his 279th innings.

On Wednesday, Kohli went on to make 117 as India piled up 397-4 in their innings. Kohli surpassed Tendulkar by smashing his eighth fifty-plus score in the 2023 World Cup. Master Blaster Tendulkar had registered 7 half-centuries in the 2003 edition of the World Cup. Kohli, who has eight 50-plus scores in the 2023 World Cup, achieved the iconic feat in 10 innings. Tendulkar had unlocked the same milestone in 11 innings at the 2003 World Cup.

Kohli received the loudest cheer when he took a comfortable single off Glenn Phillips on the third ball of the 33rd over. The former India skipper zoomed past Tendulkar by scoring 674-plus runs in the 2023 World Cup. The Little Master amassed 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the World Cup in which Sourav Ganguly's India made it to the final of the ICC tournament. Fresh from shattering Tendulkar's twin records, Kohli entered the nervous nineties in the 36th over.

The 35-year-old was dismissed for 117 off 113 balls. Kohli also has the highest individual score in the history of the ODI World Cup semi-finals.

Talking more about Kohli's dream run at the 50-over spectacle, batting maestro Kohli also extended his lead over Quinton De Kock, Rachin Ravindra, Rohit and David Warner in the batting charts of the ICC World Cup 2023. Averaging over 100, the veteran Indian batter is the leading run-getter in the ICC World Cup 2023. Kohli is also the first batter to cross the 700-run mark in the 2023 World Cup. The Team India talisman has slammed three centuries and 6 half-centuries at the 2023 World Cup.