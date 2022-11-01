'Beating India will be called an upset, we will try our best to make that happen': Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan acknowledged that beating India in Adelaide on Wednesday will be called an 'upset', and the team will do everything to make that happen. Bangladesh are yet to face India and Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup and they will have to beat both teams to proceed to the semifinals.

"India are the favourite team, they came here to win the World Cup. We are not favourites, we didn't come here to win the World Cup," Shakib said during the pre-match press conference.

"We know it very well that if we win against India, it will be called an upset. We will try to play our best cricket, and try to make an upset," the skipper added.

Bangladesh beat England on the same ground in the 2015 World Cup and Shakib said the memory will help them mentally.

"Only two of us (myself and Taskin) left from that team. It's a good memory. Hopefully, that memory will help us here," said Shakib.

"We want to play with the same mentality. We don't want to worry about which country we're playing against in which situation. We just want to enjoy that moment. So we will have the same plan," he concluded saying the team will approach the match with the same intensity as the other games.