'Beating India will be called an upset, we will try our best to make that happen': Shakib

Sports

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 12:34 pm

Related News

'Beating India will be called an upset, we will try our best to make that happen': Shakib

"India are the favourite team, they came here to win the World Cup. We are not favourites, we didn't come here to win the World Cup," Shakib said during the pre-match press conference.

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 12:34 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan acknowledged that beating India in Adelaide on Wednesday will be called an 'upset', and the team will do everything to make that happen. Bangladesh are yet to face India and Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup and they will have to beat both teams to proceed to the semifinals. 

"India are the favourite team, they came here to win the World Cup. We are not favourites, we didn't come here to win the World Cup," Shakib said during the pre-match press conference.

"We know it very well that if we win against India, it will be called an upset. We will try to play our best cricket, and try to make an upset," the skipper added.

Bangladesh beat England on the same ground in the 2015 World Cup and Shakib said the memory will help them mentally.

"Only two of us (myself and Taskin) left from that team. It's a good memory. Hopefully, that memory will help us here," said Shakib.

"We want to play with the same mentality. We don't want to worry about which country we're playing against in which situation. We just want to enjoy that moment. So we will have the same plan," he concluded saying the team will approach the match with the same intensity as the other games.

 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Shakib al Hasan / BD vs IND / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

1h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

2h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

3h | Panorama
Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

15h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

18h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

19h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due