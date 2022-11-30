Beating France? Nothing is impossible, Tunisia coach says

Sports

Reuters
30 November, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 01:16 pm

Related News

Beating France? Nothing is impossible, Tunisia coach says

"The message I convey to our players is nothing is impossible, we are still alive, we are still motivated and we will be ready for this last battle," Kadri told reporters. "We still have high hopes."

Reuters
30 November, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 01:16 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Nothing is impossible, Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri said on Tuesday as he looked ahead to a Group D showdown with France that could determine if his team reaches the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in six attempts.

But at a World Cup that has been littered with upsets, is it Mission Impossible that Tunisia could upset the reigning champions? Certainly not.

Mission Improbable. Yes.

Parked at the bottom of the group and yet to score a goal the one certain thing is that the Carthage Eagles face a monumental challenge at Education City Stadium on Wednesday when they take on in-form Les Bleus.

"The message I convey to our players is nothing is impossible, we are still alive, we are still motivated and we will be ready for this last battle," Kadri told reporters. "We still have high hopes.

"I believe in the players and hopefully we will be lucky and move onto the next phase."

Tunisia might hope that France having secured their place in the last 16 might ease up but coach Didier Deschamps promised his men will not take the Tunisia threat lightly.

"The team who will play tomorrow will do everything to get the best possible result, even if I have this possibility to shuffle things around," Deschamps told a news conference on Tuesday.

Tunisia grabbed what had seemed an unlikely point in their opener battling Denmark to a scoreless draw which was followed by a shutout 1-0 loss to Australia.

Finding the back of the net has not been a problem for France, who took down the Socceroos 4-1 and locked up a place in the knockout round with a 2-1 win over Denmark.

A win might also convince Kadri to stay on as coach having hinted that he would resign if his men fail to advance.

"Let's wait for the result for the match and we will see later," said Kadri. " We are people who bare responsibility and hopefully I will able to answer your question after the match."

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Tunisia Football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

5h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

4h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

4h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

16h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

17h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months