BD vs ZIM: Shadman's 3rd Test fifty takes Bangladesh's lead past 300

Sports

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 02:54 pm

Shadman began the fourth day with Saif Hassan who went back to the pavilion after scoring 43 but Shadman kept going.

Photo: ZC
Photo: ZC

Shadman Islam reached his third Test fifty as Bangladesh take their lead past 300 in the second innings of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

Shadman began the fourth day with Saif Hassan who went back to the pavilion after scoring 43 but Shadman kept going.

Saif was caught at gully off Richard Ngarava. 

Najmul Hossain Shanto joined Shadman in the middle as Bangladesh look to add as many runs as possible to set a defendable total for the fourth innings.

Bangladesh are currently 114 for 1.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Bangladesh Tour of Zimbabwe

