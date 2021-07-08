BD vs ZIM: Mahmudullah-Taskin's match-defining partnership puts Bangladesh in driver's seat

Sports

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 03:58 pm

Related News

BD vs ZIM: Mahmudullah-Taskin's match-defining partnership puts Bangladesh in driver's seat

Bangladesh were 294/8 in 83.0 overs at the end of the first day's play.

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 03:58 pm
Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket
Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket

3:44 pm

A pretty much match-defining partnership between Mahmudullah and Taskin, and Zimbabwe look down and out already.

The pair has already 134 for the ninth wicket, 110 of which have come this morning alone.

Taskin was dropped on 32 off Ngarava by Shumba at second slip, and that apart, there's been nothing else for the hosts so far.

3:07 pm

Mahmudullah, who was out of the red-ball game for nearly 17 months and was included in the Test squad at the very last moment, scored his 5th Test fifty. 

He came on to bat when Bangladesh were struggling at 132 for 6. 

He struck 11 fours and one maximum in his innings so far. 

His partner, Taskin Ahmed also bagged his maiden Test fifty. It's been an exceptional knock from the tailender. 

He struck eight boundaries and played a few beautiful shots down the ground on his way. 

These two have now put on an unbeaten 125-run partnership for the 9th wicket. 

Bangladesh have also added more than 100 runs from their overnight score and looking to take their score beyond 400.

2:36 pm

Bangladesh have reached the 350-run mark, thanks to Mahmudullah Riyad and Taskin Ahmed's unbeaten record-breaking 9th wicket partnership of 80 runs.

Bangladesh were 294/8 in 83.0 overs at the end of the first day's play. They have now added 56 more runs to their overnight score in the first hour of the second day. 

Taskin was the main aggressor in the partnership scoring 38 runs off 53 balls. This is now his highest score in Test cricket. He played some wonderful and elegant drives on his way.

Mahmudullah is unbeaten on 75. 

There were a few heated exchanges of words between the Bangladesh and Zimbabwe players in the early hour of second day's play.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Bangladesh Tour of Zimbabwe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

57m | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Tackling Coronavirus, hospital management

TBS Current Affairs: Tackling Coronavirus, hospital management

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Evaly faces legal action

TBS Today: Evaly faces legal action

1h | Videos
Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh