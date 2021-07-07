BD vs ZIM: Mahmudullah reaches 50 on Test return

8:43 pm

Mahmudullah becomes the third Bangladeshi batter to score a fifty in his 50th Test match.

This is his 17th Test fifty.

Bangladesh are 285/8.

8:28 pm

Liton Das departs for 95. It's the second time he has got out in the nervous nineties.

Donald Tiripano gets his first wicket. The record-breaking partnership of 138 was broken.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz then came on and got out lbw first ball. Tiripano ws on a hat-trick but Taskin survived.

Bangladesh are 270/8. Riyad is unbeaten on 47.

7:11 pm

The unbeaten 78-run partnership between Mahmudullah Riyad and Liton Das helping Bangladesh fight back in the first Test. This is also the highest 7th wicket partnership for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe.

Liton meanwhile picked up his 9th Test fifty. Mahmudullah is unbeaten on 26

Bangladesh 210 for 6.

6: 22 pm

Zimbabwe have dominated both the sessions in the first day.

Bangladesh lost three wickets in each session of the day's play and are now struggling at 167 for 6 after 49 overs.

Mahmudullah Riyad and Liton Das are currently at the crease trying to build a partnership.

Bangladesh lost Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mominul Haque in the second session.

Mominul top-scored with 70 runs to his name. No other batsmen could cross the 30-run mark.

4:52 pm

Both Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan departed in successive overs to put Bangladesh in deep trouble in the second session of the day's play.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the first to go being trapped LBW by Muzarabani. It was a good length outside off, Mushfiq didn't offer any shot, probably a bit too high, but the umpire had no hesitation giving him out.

Shakib then joined in the middle and was caught behind for 3 off 5 balls. It was full and wide and Shakib was itching to play a scoring shot. He went for the square drive but it took an edge to the keeper.

Liton Das now joined the skipped in the middle.

Bangladesh are 117 for 5.

4:29 pm

Skipper Mominul Haque reached his 14th Test fifty while Bangladesh reached the 100-run landmark losing 3 early wickets in the first session.

The skipper hit 10 boundaries on his way to reaching 50.

Soon after Mominul reached fifty he was dropped at mid-on by Richard Ngarava.

Mushfiqur Rahim is unbeaten at the other end with 11 runs to his name.

Bangladesh are 104 for 3 at the moment.



3:16 pm

Just when it seemed that Bangladesh were rebuilding from their early mess, Shadman Islam Edged and was taken at first slip.

Shadman bagged 23 off 64 balls before departing. Skipper Mominul Haque is unbeaten on 31 as he is joined by Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle.

Bangladesh are 68 for 3 after 21 overs.

2:08 pm

Bangladesh have lost two early wickets inside the first 6 overs of their first innings.

Saif Hassan was the first to go for a duck. Shanto then joined in the middle and he too was gone for only 2.

Blessing Muzarabani picked up both the wickets.

Bangladesh are now 14/2 after 7.1 overs. Skipper Mominul Haque joined Shadman in the middle.

1:40 pm

Opener Saif Hasan is back in the hut early in the first over without scoring any run.

Blessing Muzarabani knocked his off stump back as he Saif was bowled for a duck.

This is Saif's third duck in eight Test innings so far.

Najmul Hasan Shanto has joined Shadman in the middle.

1:10 pm

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first in the only Test against Zimbabwe at Harare.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out due to a knee injury he sustained in the recently concluded DPL.

Shadman and Saif will be opening the innings for Bangladesh.

Mahmudullah Riyad is back in Test eleven for the first time in more than a year.

Shakib Al Hasan is back in the Test side as well.

Bangladesh will play with nine batsmen including Shakib Al Hasan while Miraz is supposed to bat at no:9.

Zimbabwe handed Test debuts to Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Dion Mayers.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Roy Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Timycen Maruma, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Mayers, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano