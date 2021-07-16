BD vs ZIM live updates: Liton picks up 4th ODI fifty, Bangladesh fighting back

3:40 pm

Liton Das picked up his 4th ODI fifty after playing 78 balls.

This is Liton's first 50+ innings since his career-best 176 runs against the same opponent in March 2020. He played eight matches in between.

Liton Das brings up his half-century in style 🔥



Mahmudullah Riyad is accompanying Liton in the middle as they keep fighting back from the early mess.

Bangladesh are 121/4 after 29.3 overs.

2:15 pm

Shakib Al Hasan who has been out of form with bat for some time now, is dismissed for 19 off 25 balls.

He played some gorgeous-looking shot but he never seemed settled at the crease.

Bangladesh are 38 for 2 after 10 overs.

1:42 pm

Bangladesh couldn't manage to score any runs in the first two overs of the game and the skipper Tamim Iqbal is now gone for a duck.

Tamim was caught behind off a length ball angling away. He went for the cut but this was too close to cut.

All he managed was a healthy outside edge as the ball bounced a touch higher as well. Muzarabani provides the first breakthrough.

Shakib Al Hasan has now joined in the middle.

Bangladesh are 5/1 after 3 overs.

1:11 pm

Zimbabwe won the toss opted to bowl first in the first.

Bangladesh are backing Tamim today, so Naim Sheikh will miss out.

Liton will open the innings with the skipper Tamim Iqbal.

Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, and Ebadot Hossain also missing out on today's match.

Sikandar Raza will miss out for Zimbabwe, with two debutants in their XI.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Md Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Dion Myers, Timycen Maruma, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava