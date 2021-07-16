BD vs ZIM live updates: Liton, Afif help Bangladesh set a target of 277 in series opener

5:33 pm

Bangladesh posted 276 for 9 after their quota of 50 overs thanks to Liton Das for his 4th ODI hundred and Afif Hossain's quickfire 45.

Excellent recovery from Bangladesh after the Zimbabwe seamers reduced them to 74 for 4.

Having lost Shakib and Tamim inside 10 overs, Bangladesh needed someone to step up and Liton Das put his hand up to play a responsible knock.

Zimbabwe couldn't keep the pressure up after that though as Liton Das led the way with a brilliant hundred, while Mahmudullah, Afif and Mehidy made useful contributions.

Luke Jongwe bagged 3 wickets for Zimbabwe while Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani picked up a brace each.

4:35 pm

Zimbabwe are Liton's favourite opponent, no doubt!

He picked up his fourth ODI hundred for, his third against Zimbabwe. Off comes the helmet, up goes the arms, a matured innings by the right-handed opener.

He hit eight boundaries in his innings so far.

Liton and Mahmudullah's 93-run partnership has helped Bangladesh recover from the early mess. After Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain came in and began supporting the senior partner.

Bangladesh are currently 204 for 5 after 41 overs. They are now eyeing at something above 270 which will be a very good total after the start Bangladesh had.

3:40 pm

Liton Das picked up his 4th ODI fifty after playing 78 balls.

This is Liton's first 50+ innings since his career-best 176 runs against the same opponent in March 2020. He played eight matches in between.

Liton Das brings up his half-century in style 🔥



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v in select regions! pic.twitter.com/hEPcDXqKQU— ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2021

Mahmudullah Riyad is accompanying Liton in the middle as they keep fighting back from the early mess.

Bangladesh are 121/4 after 29.3 overs.

2:15 pm

Shakib Al Hasan who has been out of form with bat for some time now, is dismissed for 19 off 25 balls.

He played some gorgeous-looking shot but he never seemed settled at the crease.

Bangladesh are 38 for 2 after 10 overs.

1:42 pm

Bangladesh couldn't manage to score any runs in the first two overs of the game and the skipper Tamim Iqbal is now gone for a duck.

Tamim was caught behind off a length ball angling away. He went for the cut but this was too close to cut.

All he managed was a healthy outside edge as the ball bounced a touch higher as well. Muzarabani provides the first breakthrough.

Shakib Al Hasan has now joined in the middle.

Bangladesh are 5/1 after 3 overs.

1:11 pm

Zimbabwe won the toss opted to bowl first in the first.

Bangladesh are backing Tamim today, so Naim Sheikh will miss out.

Liton will open the innings with the skipper Tamim Iqbal.

Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, and Ebadot Hossain also missing out on today's match.

Sikandar Raza will miss out for Zimbabwe, with two debutants in their XI.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Md Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Dion Myers, Timycen Maruma, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava