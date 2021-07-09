BD vs ZIM: Bowlers toil hard but Zimbabwe own the morning session of day 3

Sports

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 03:57 pm

BD vs ZIM: Bowlers toil hard but Zimbabwe own the morning session of day 3

Zimbabwe were looking strong in their reply to Bangladesh's first innings total of 468, thanks to skipper Brendan Taylor and debutant Takudzwanashe Kaitano's 115-run partnership. 

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 03:57 pm
Photo: ZC
Photo: ZC

3:44 pm

It was a very good morning for Zimbabwe with the bat, with their captain Taylor leading the way before Kaitano and his fellow debutant Myers ensured there weren't any further losses.

Taylor threw it away after trying to attack Mehidy, but there's hardly been anything else wrong for the hosts, as Bangladesh get just one wicket in the session.

Zimbabwe added 95 more runs to their overnight score and are just 60 behind avoiding the follow-on, and have eight wickets in hand.

2:47 pm

Zimbabwe were looking strong in their reply to Bangladesh's first innings total of 468, thanks to skipper Brendan Taylor and debutant Takudzwanashe Kaitano's 115-run partnership. 

They spent the first hour of day three without losing any wicket and added 62 more runs to their overnight score. 

Miraz finally provided a much-needed breakthrough half an hour before lunch. He picked up the skipper Bredan Taylor who was looking dangerous on 81. 

Taylor actually surrendered his wicket. He went full swing while trying to heave that full-length ball on the middle to the leg side while stretching right forward to the ball, but gets that from an angled bat as the ball balloons to square leg. 

Zimbabwe are currently trailing by 286 runs with 8 wickets in hand. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Bangladesh Tour of Zimbabwe

