BD vs ZIM: Bangladesh set a target of 477 runs after Shanto's quick hundred

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 05:35 pm

Bangladesh set Zimbabwe 477 to win in just over four sessions.

Photo: ZC
Bangladesh set Zimbabwe 477 to win in just over four sessions.

An absolute masterclass of batting from both centurions Shadman and Shanto, who end with an unbeaten stand of 196.

After Shadman, Shanto bagged his second Test hundred in ODI style. He remained unbeaten on 117 off 118 balls. He hit half a dozen sixes.

Shadman was unbeaten on 114 off 193 balls. 

Only one wicket for the hosts today, as the sun coming out and making it easier for batting didn't help either.

Opener Shadman Islam bagged his maiden Test hundred. He played 181 balls on his way.

This has been a very organized innings, he's been in full control today. He strips off the helmet to acknowledge his teammates in the dressing room. It's been a career of promise so far, and now he has a century to show for it.

Shanto is not far behind either, with 84 runs to his name. 

Bangladesh's lead is now 437 runs. 

After Shadman, Najmul Hossain Shanto also reached his fifty and these two have taken their partnership beyond 100. 

Bangladesh currently leading by 383 runs and will now be looking to score some quick runs before declaring. 

Shanto and Shadman both nearing their Test hundreds. 

Shadman Islam reached his third Test fifty as Bangladesh take their lead past 300 in the second innings of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

Shadman began the fourth day with Saif Hassan who went back to the pavilion after scoring 43 but Shadman kept going.

Saif was caught at gully off Richard Ngarava. 

Najmul Hossain Shanto joined Shadman in the middle as Bangladesh look to add as many runs as possible to set a defendable total for the fourth innings.

Bangladesh are currently 114 for 1.

