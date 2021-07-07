BD vs SL: Bangladesh in early trouble, two down in no time

Sports

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 02:11 pm

 Blessing Muzarabani picked up both the wickets. 

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 02:11 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

2:08 pm

Bangladesh have lost two early wickets inside the first 6 overs of their first innings. 

Saif Hassan was the first to go for a duck. Shanto then joined in the middle and he too was gone for only 2. 

 Blessing Muzarabani picked up both the wickets. 

Bangladesh are now 14/2 after 7.1 overs. Skipper Mominul Haque joined Shadman in the middle. 

1:40 pm

Opener Saif Hasan is back in the hut early in the first over without scoring any run. 

Blessing Muzarabani knocked his off stump back as he Saif was bowled for a duck. 

This is Saif's third duck in eight Test innings so far.

Najmul Hasan Shanto has joined Shadman in the middle.

1:10 pm

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first in the only Test against Zimbabwe at Harare. 

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out due to a knee injury he sustained in the recently concluded DPL. 

Shadman and Saif will be opening the innings for Bangladesh.

Mahmudullah Riyad is back in Test eleven for the first time in more than a year. 

Shakib Al Hasan is back in the Test side as well.

Bangladesh will play with nine batsmen including Shakib Al Hasan while Miraz is supposed to bat at no:9. 

Zimbabwe handed Test debuts to Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Dion Mayers.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Roy Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Timycen Maruma, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Mayers, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano

 

