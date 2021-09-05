BD vs NZ: Saifuddin strikes twice in same over

4:32 pm

The Black Caps just trying to make a good partnership after Allen's departure.

But Saifuddin picked up two in the same over.

He took Will Young and Colin de Grandhomme's wicket.

New Zealand bag 43 runs losing 3 wickets after 7 overs.

4:15 pm

New Zealand have lost their opener Finn Allen and are 16-1 after three overs. Finn Allen started off brightly and took on the spinners Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan. He scored 15 from 10 balls before being dismissed by mistiming Mustafizur Rahman's first delivery for an easy catch at mid-on.

3:32 pm

New Zealand have won the toss and will bat first in the third T20I in Dhaka.

A toss win for Tom Latham and we're having a bat in T20I 3 against @BCBtigers in Dhaka.

Three changes: Finn Allen returns from sickness, Duffy & Kuggeleijn also IN with Bracewell, Bennett & Sears making way.

Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport 🖥 #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/3fE1SCHGOF— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 5, 2021

There is no change in the Bangladesh squad.

New Zealand make three changes - Bracewell, Sears and Bennett drop out of the XI. Allen, Kuggeleijn and Duffy are back in.

Bangladesh Playing XI: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand Playing XI: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Will Young, 4 Tom Latham (capt&wk), 5 Colin de Grandhomme, 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Tom Blundell, 8 Cole McConchie, 9 Scott Kuggeleijn, 10 Jacob Duffy, 11 Ajaz Patel.