BD vs NZ: Saifuddin strikes twice in same over

Sports

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 04:38 pm

Related News

BD vs NZ: Saifuddin strikes twice in same over

Live updates on the third T20 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 04:38 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.

4:32 pm

The Black Caps just trying to make a good partnership after Allen's departure.

But Saifuddin picked up two in the same over.

He took Will Young and  Colin de Grandhomme's wicket.

New Zealand bag 43 runs losing 3 wickets after 7 overs. 

4:15 pm

New Zealand have lost their opener Finn Allen and are 16-1 after three overs. Finn Allen started off brightly and took on the spinners Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan. He scored 15 from 10 balls before being dismissed by mistiming Mustafizur Rahman's first delivery for an easy catch at mid-on. 

3:32 pm

New Zealand have won the toss and will bat first in the third T20I in Dhaka.

There is no change in the Bangladesh squad.

New Zealand make three changes - Bracewell, Sears and Bennett drop out of the XI. Allen, Kuggeleijn and Duffy are back in.

Bangladesh Playing XI: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand Playing XI: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Will Young, 4 Tom Latham (capt&wk), 5 Colin de Grandhomme, 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Tom Blundell, 8 Cole McConchie, 9 Scott Kuggeleijn, 10 Jacob Duffy, 11 Ajaz Patel.

Cricket

Bangladesh V New Zealand / T20I

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places