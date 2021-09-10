BD vs NZ: NZ 4 down in no time after flying start

4:54 pm

Colin de Grandhomme departs.

Nasum gets his first wicket of the match.

Nasum gets him for the fourth time this series.

4:51 pm

New Zealand are still pretty happy as the run rate is good.

Captain Latham and Colin de Grandhomme are in the middle now.

After 10 overs, the visitors are 81 for 3.

4:44 pm

Afif joins the party.

He picked up the wicket of Will Young.

The visitors started really well. But continuously they are losing wickets.

4:31 pm

Dangerman Allen gone.

And it's Shoriful again. He picked up both the openers in the same over.

Allen scored 41 in just 24 balls.

New Zealand are 58 for 2 after 6 overs.

4:27 pm

First wicket goes down.

Shoriful has done the trick. He picked up Ravindra.

On the other hand, the visitors made 50 runs in just 31 balls.

4:20 pm

New Zealand are off to a brilliant start.

Finn Allen is looking really dangerous. Rachin Ravindra is giving him the perfect support.

Allen is now with 28 runs in just 17 balls.

This is the best opening partnership for the visitors in this series.

Shoriful gave away 19 in the fourth over.

After 4 overs, New Zealand are 38 without losing any wicket.

3:30 pm

New Zealand have won the toss and will bat first in the fifth T20I in Dhaka.

Four changes in Bangladesh and three on the visitor's side.

Taskin, Shoriful, Soumya are playing today for Bangladesh.

Kuggeleijn, Sears and Duffy are back in the XI for New Zealand.

Bangladesh Playing XI: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Soumya Sarkar, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Afifi Hossain, 6 Nurl Hasan Sohan (wk), 7 Mahmudullah (capt), 8 Shamim Hossain, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Shoriful Islam

New Zealand Playing XI: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Will Young, 4 Colin de Grandhomme, 5 Tom Latham (capt&wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Cole McConchie, 8 Scott Kuggeleijn, 9 Ajaz Patel, 10 Jacob Duffy, 11 Ben Sears