BD vs NZ: Liton, Naim give Bangladesh a steady start

4:25 pm

Bangladesh complete the batting powerplay without losing any wicket.

Naim and Liton have taken Bangladesh to 36 for 0 after 6 overs.

4:18 pm

Both openers look comfortable in the middle and have given Bangladesh a solid start in the second T20I.

Naim and Liton are batting on 12 and 15 respectively as Bangladesh bagged 27 runs without losing any wicket after 5 overs.

New Zealand have already used four of their bowlers in pursuit of breaking the partnership.

3:37 pm

Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bat.

The hosts are unchanged while New Zealand made two changes to their playing eleven.

Speedster Ben Sears makes his international debut while his mentor Hamish Bennett is also back in the XI. Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy drop out of the XI for the visitors.

Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the 5-match T20I series.

Toss news! @BCBtigers win the toss and opt to bat first. In team news @cricketwgtninc fast bowler Ben Sears will make his T20I debut for New Zealand tonight in Dhaka. Sears is BLACKCAPS T20I cap #91 and he will wear shirt #14. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport. #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/7SavtzbKGs— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 3, 2021

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

NZ playing XI: 1 Rachin Ravindra, 2 Tom Blundell, 3 Will Young, 4 Colin de Grandhomme, 5 Tom Latham (capt&wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Cole McConchie, 8 Doug Bracewell, 9 Ajaz Patel, 10 Hamish Bennett, 11 Ben Sears