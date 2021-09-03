BD vs NZ: Liton, Naim give Bangladesh a steady start

Sports

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 04:26 pm

Related News

BD vs NZ: Liton, Naim give Bangladesh a steady start

Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the 5-match T20I series. 

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 04:26 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

4:25 pm

Bangladesh complete the batting powerplay without losing any wicket. 

Naim and Liton have taken Bangladesh to 36 for 0 after 6 overs.

4:18 pm

Both openers look comfortable in the middle and have given Bangladesh a solid start in the second T20I. 

Naim and Liton are batting on 12 and 15 respectively as Bangladesh bagged 27 runs without losing any wicket after 5 overs. 

New Zealand have already used four of their bowlers in pursuit of breaking the partnership.

3:37 pm

Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bat.

The hosts are unchanged while New Zealand made two changes to their playing eleven.

Speedster Ben Sears makes his international debut while his mentor Hamish Bennett is also back in the XI. Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy drop out of the XI for the visitors.

Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the 5-match T20I series. 

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

NZ playing XI: 1 Rachin Ravindra, 2 Tom Blundell, 3 Will Young, 4 Colin de Grandhomme, 5 Tom Latham (capt&wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Cole McConchie, 8 Doug Bracewell, 9 Ajaz Patel, 10 Hamish Bennett, 11 Ben Sears

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

23h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

23h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

23h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends