BD vs NZ: Bangladesh win second T20I by 4 runs to go 2-0 up in the series

Kiwi skipper Tom Latham's heroic and the late drama weren't enough for the visitors as Bangladesh bagged a run victory over the visitors and go 2-0 up in the 5-match series.

Bangladesh posted a decent 141 runs on the board after batting first in the first innings thanks to Naim and Liton's 59-run opening partnership. Bangladesh slightly lost their way as they saw 3 wickets fall down in no time. But skipper Mahmudullah kept his cool and took his team to a commendable total in the end.

Chasing 142, New Zealand never looked in control. They kept losing wickets in regular intervals before their skipper Latham took responsibilities on his shoulder to play a heroic knock of unbeaten 65 runs. But 141 still looked too much for the depleted Kiwi side.

All five New Zealand wickets were taken by Bangladeshi spinners. Mahedi and Shakib picked up a brace each while Nasum bagged the other wicket.

7:13 pm

New Zealand need 28 more runs to win from the last 2 overs and as it seems a late drama awaits in Mirpur.

NZ skipper Tom Latham has taken the responsibility and remains unbeaten on 52.

6:57 pm

New Zealand lost their skipper and are now in deep trouble as they are 5 down for 92.

Required rate climbing up with every passing delivery and they have no answer to the Bangladesh bowling attack.

6:31 pm

Shakib does it again! He sends Young back to the pavilion to break the 43-run partnership.

Colin de Grandhomme is the new man in the crease.

New Zealand are now 61 for 3 after 11 overs.

6:27 pm

New Zealand are rebuilding from the early mess and are now well set in the chase.

Skipper Latham and Will Young look comfortable at the crease and have already added 39 runs during the partnership.

The visitors are 57 for 2 after 10 overs and need 85 runs to win from 60 balls.

5:56 pm

New Zealand are finding it hard to settle in the chase as they lose two early wickets inside the first four overs.

Shakib Al Hasan first dismissed Rachin Ravindra who just hit a six in the previous delivery in the third over.

Mahedi then sent Tom Blundell back to the pavilion in the very next over.

New Zealand are 18 for 2. Skipper Latham joins in the middle.

5:34 pm

A collective batting effort saw Bangladesh post a decent 141 for the loss of 6 wickets in the second T20I.

Naim, Liton and Mahmudullah all scored 30+ while Shakib and Sohan chipped in with cameos when the team needed.

Rachin Ravindra picked up three wickets while Hamish Bennett, Cole McConchie and Ajaz Patel picked up a wicket each.

The visitors will have to be cautious right from the word go to chase down 142 on this tricky pitch.

5:09 pm

Opener Naim Sheikh departed for 39 off 39 balls in the 16th over.

Bangladesh are 107 for 4 after 16 overs. With wickets in hand, they should look to score anything beyond 140 which will be a decent enough total on this pitch.

Mahmudullah is unbeaten on 20 as he is joined by Afif in the middle.

4:50 pm

Now Shakib departs after scoring a quick-fire 12 off 7 balls. He was looking comfortable and played a few proper cricket shots but couldn't last long.

Bangladesh are 72 for 3 after 11 overs.

4:42 pm

Bangladesh openers were looking set and ready to accelerate after their 50+ partnership within 10 overs. But Rachin Ravindra had other plans in mind and he dismissed Liton and Mushfiqur Rahim in successive deliveries.

Liton departed for 33 before Mushfiq was gone for a golden duck.

Shakib Al Hasan joined Naim in the middle.

Bangladesh are now 60 for 2 after 10 overs.

4:25 pm

Bangladesh complete the batting powerplay without losing any wicket.

Naim and Liton have taken Bangladesh to 36 for 0 after 6 overs.

4:18 pm

Both openers look comfortable in the middle and have given Bangladesh a solid start in the second T20I.

Naim and Liton are batting on 12 and 15 respectively as Bangladesh bagged 27 runs without losing any wicket after 5 overs.

New Zealand have already used four of their bowlers in pursuit of breaking the partnership.

3:37 pm

Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bat.

The hosts are unchanged while New Zealand made two changes to their playing eleven.

Speedster Ben Sears makes his international debut while his mentor Hamish Bennett is also back in the XI. Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy drop out of the XI for the visitors.

Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the 5-match T20I series.

Toss news! @BCBtigers win the toss and opt to bat first. In team news @cricketwgtninc fast bowler Ben Sears will make his T20I debut for New Zealand tonight in Dhaka. Sears is BLACKCAPS T20I cap #91 and he will wear shirt #14. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport. #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/7SavtzbKGs— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 3, 2021

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

NZ playing XI: 1 Rachin Ravindra, 2 Tom Blundell, 3 Will Young, 4 Colin de Grandhomme, 5 Tom Latham (capt&wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Cole McConchie, 8 Doug Bracewell, 9 Ajaz Patel, 10 Hamish Bennett, 11 Ben Sears