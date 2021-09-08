BD vs NZ: Bangladesh lose both their reviews, NZ rebuilding from early mess

4: 32 pm

Bangladesh lost both reviews.

Mustafiz's ball hit the gloves of Young. And that's the second review gone to waste.

4:12 pm

Nasum strikes again.

Nasum Ahmed has two; Finn Allen is caught while trying to reverse sweep



🇳🇿 16/2 in 3 overshttps://t.co/zAZ4GEXVVJ | #BANvNZ https://t.co/vfVC9tt6w1— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 8, 2021

Unnecessary shot from Finn Allen and paid the price. He goes for 12 off 8

End of over 3 and New Zealand are 16 for 2.

4:02 pm

Nasum gives an early breakthrough to Bangladesh.

Ravindra gone without scoring any run.

A brilliant catch from Saifuddin.

Latham comes to the middle.

3:30 pm

New Zealand have won the toss and will bat first in the fourth T20I in Dhaka.

Bangladesh are leading the series by 2-1. If they win today, it will be their first T20 series win against the Black Caps.

There is no change in the Bangladesh squad.

New Zealand make two changes in this match. Hamish Bennett and Blair Tickner return in place of Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn.

Bangladesh Playing XI: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand Playing XI: 1 Rachin Ravindra, 2 Finn Allen, 3 Will Young, 4 Tom Latham (capt & wk), 5 Colin de Grandhomme, 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Tom Blundell, 8 Cole McConchie, 9 Ajaz Patel, 10 Blair Tickner, 11 Hamish Bennett